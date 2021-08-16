Avi Sic Releases Dance Track 'With You'

Producer and internationally-known DJ Avi Sic releases her new progressive house bop "With You", the perfect track to finish off summer raves and dance festivals. While most known for her creative remixes (she recently remixed Chantelle Mussell's country ballad "Perfect Little Failure), Avi goes solo on her impeccably-produced new single. The sound feels both modern and nostalgic, with influences from Sam Feldt and David Guetta. The combination of sultry phrases and intense instrumental energy captures commercial appeal. On her new song, Avi says, "this tune incorporates my love of melodies with driving house beats and a subtle future rave sound." Bright synths bring this single to life in a euphoric dance floor package.

Avi Sic is a driving force in today's club scene. Performing over 300 shows a year at a variety of venues, Avi Sic has emerged a top DJ in Chicago and beyond. An East Coast transplant to the second city, Avi started DJing and composing songs as a teenager, playing a range of musical instruments. With over a decade of experience, her DJ skills and high energy performances have set her apart from her peers. She has headlined festivals, entertained celebrities, and shared the stage as support for the world's greatest DJ's and rappers including Calvin Harris, Diplo, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Lil Wayne, Flo Rida, Jason Derulo, Gryffin and more. She was also the first female DJ in Chicago to hold down a mix show residency for iHeartRadio and KISS FM. Avi is the official concourse DJ for the NBA's Chicago Bulls. Clients include high profile brands such as Google, Nike, Red Bull, OnlyFans, and more. Her style is ever evolving but she enjoys playing bass house, melodic house, and trap while combining these styles with elements of hip hop.

