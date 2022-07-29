Australian Punk Trio Dune Rats Release New Album REAL RARE WHALE

Australia's beloved punk / rock ratbags Dune Rats releasedtheir fourth studio album Real Rare Whale today via Ratbag Records/BMG. Featuring the hit singles 'UP', 'What A Memorable Night' and 'Melted Into Two', their new album represents a new phase for the group and is their most ambitious and cohesive collection of work to date.



STREAM / SHARE / PURCHASE THE ALBUM HERE



Released two years on from 2020's ARIA #1 Hurry Up And Wait, Dune Rats' new album may see the band at a new punk-saturated, pun-filled peak, but when it comes to its composition and underlying intentions, Real Rare Whale captures Danny Beus (guitar / vocals), BC Michaels (drums / vocals) and Brett Jansch (bass) in a reinvigorated, refocused creative zone.



The melodies are strong, rhythms relentless; the way the group worked together over sessions under the production eye of Scott Horscroft on New South Wales' south coast resulted in, as BC describes, 'a bit more of a sophisticated album'. This doesn't mean Dune Rats have lost their edge or have grown soft with age: they're very much still about keeping that same energy fans have loved about them since Dune Rats first dropped back in 2014. It's just manifested in new and different ways.



"We're pretty honest dudes with each other," Danny says. "We've grown up, but we're pretty fortunate that we haven't grown apart. We're now twelve years in, but I feel like we're writing better tunes and finding that we're getting to the core of who we all are, even though we're still changing."



"They still have the same energy, but they don't lean on gimmicks as much." BC says. "I don't think there's one swear word on this entire album (note: not true!), or any direct drug references, but it definitely still feels really fun. I didn't even realize that until the album was written. I guess that's part of growing older as well, it doesn't mean it has to get boring, but it doesn't mean it has to be cheap, either."



Also released today is the video for 'Pamela Aniston', an ode to Pam and Jen who the band confess to having a crush on in their teenage years. Dunies took to the streets of Sydney for some market research and wanted to get opinions on the song from whomever was in reach. Check out the video below.



Visual artist Lee McConnell returns with incredible art for Real Rare Whale. On working with the band for album #4 Lee said: "One night Danny told a story of 'Old Tom' a famous Orca from the area who was around in the early 1900's who was famous for his co-operation with the local fisherman. With 'Old Tom' being a rare whale during his time and the album born in Eden it seemed fitting to call the album Real Rare Whale. A title which was so fun to run with. Another character was born into the ever expanding world of Dune Rats."