Asking Alexandria Announce Headlining 'All My Friends' North American Tour With Memphis May Fire, The Word Alive & Nerv

General on sale for tickets begins this Friday, January 12 at 10:00 A.M. local time.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

#1 Active rock radio charting British rock luminaries ASKING ALEXANDRIA announce their return to the U.S. this spring on the headlining “All My Friends” North American tour in support of their most recent critically acclaimed album WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? (2023) via Better Noise Music.

The 27-date jaunt will stretch from April 12 in San Antonio, TX to May 18 in Tempe, AZ and include a handful of stops at radio festivals along the way. Support will be provided from special guests Memphis May Fire and The Word Alive with opening act Nerv.

General on sale for tickets begins this Friday, January 12 at 10:00 A.M. local time via ASKING ALEXANDRIA's website HERE.

See full dates here:

4/12   San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

4/13   Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

4/14   New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

4/16   North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues Myrtle Beach

4/17   Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

4/19   Tampa, FL - 98Rock Fest ^

4/20   Orlando, FL – 101 WJRR Earth Day Birthday 2024 ^

4/21   Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

4/23   Richmond, VA – The National 

4/25   Norfolk, VA – The Norva

4/26   Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring 

4/27   Worcester, MA – Big Gig ^

4/28   Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center 

4/30   McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

5/1      Columbus, OH – The Bluestone 

5/3      Milwaukee, WI – Hog Fest ^

5/4      Saint Paul, MN – 93X Twin City Takeover ^

5/5      Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

5/7      Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre 

5/8      Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

5/10   Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

5/11    Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House 

5/12   Seattle, WA – The Showbox

5/14   Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

5/15   San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego

5/17   Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim

5/18   Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

^ Radio Festival Date (AA only)

ASKING ALEXANDRIA's eighth album, WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE?, features the group's second-ever #1 Active Rock radio single with album track “Psycho.” To date, the album has accumulated over 43 million streams and its music and lyric videos have garnered over 5 million YouTube views.

Produced and mixed by Matt Good (Hollywood Undead, From First To Last), the album is a culmination of the band's career, melding their flagship sound with experimental electronics. Find WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? on CD, cassette, vinyl, and/or digital download at https://askingalexandria.ffm.to/wdwgfh.

Photo: Credit: Danny Worsnop



