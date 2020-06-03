Arturo O'Farrill Increases Crowd-Funding Goal to $100,000 for 'ALJA Emergency Artist Fund'

GRAMMY® Award-winning pianist/composer Arturo O'Farrill and nonprofit the Afro Latin Jazz Alliance (ALJA) announce it has reached its initial crowd-funding goal of $30,000 for the ALJA Emergency Artist Fund geared towards helping New York/New Jersey-based jazz musicians as a result of the economic catastrophe artists are facing due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. A new ALJA Digital Village initiative also thrives with robust online audience engagement for Arturo O'Farrill and his close network of standout musicians and educators' ambitious digital music programming. Detailed information for both programs is listed below.



ALJA Emergency Artist Fund

The Afro Latin Jazz Alliance has launched the ALJA Emergency Artist Fund through a Go Fund Me campaign providing immediate assistance to musicians and other performing and teaching artists. ALJA has successfully reached its initial goal of raising $30,000 (through 144 individual donations) and has issued more than 100 artist grants during the non-profit's first cycle of giving. With its next application cycle now open for submissions, ALJA launches its second phase of the ALJA Emergency Artist Fund with the goal to reach a total of $100,000 as a way of offering assistance to those most in need in underserved communities. To kick-off the second round of funding, an anonymous matching grant of $10,000 has been administered to ALJA.



The ALJA Emergency Artist Fund is open to artists in New York and New Jersey, prioritizing the Afro Latin and Latin jazz musical communities. Musicians and artists are amongst the most adversely affected by the Coronavirus crisis due to touring and live performances being canceled for months to come. 100% of the donations are directly distributed in the form of artist grants, which artists can apply for on a monthly basis.



"It's during challenging times like the ones we are now living in that our community excels in its strength, compassion, and ability to come together for the benefit of all," says Marietta Ulacia (Executive Director, Afro Latin Jazz Alliance). "Today, with the current crisis created by COVID-19, we ask for your generous support to help our community of musicians, teaching artists, and the artistic community at large. No amount is too small. Your donation will make a difference!"



In many cases, all sources of income have disappeared for thousands of musicians across the country putting them in a position of severe financial hardship. Two recent recipients of the ALJA Emergency Artist Fund comment:



"The ALJA Emergency Artist Fund literally made me able to pay rent this month and I'm so grateful to be a part of this amazing community. Thank you so much for your hard work and keep up the good work." -Jasper Dutz (saxophone)



"I just went and picked up some more groceries and it really made a difference in my comfort at home. I feel safer and will be forever grateful for the love, help, and strength. Thanks for being a part of my life." -Abdulrahman "Rocky" Amer (trombone)



To donate, please visit:

https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/alja-emergency-artist-fund

