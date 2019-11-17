Ariana Grande is Sick; Reveals She May Have to Cancel Upcoming Concert

Ariana Grande has revealed in an Instagram story that she is sick and may need to cancel an upcoming concert.

"I've been sick since the last London show," she reveals, saying that her throat and head and in pain, and she struggles to breathe during a show.

She said that she is seeing her doctor and trying her best to be better for her next show.

"I just really don't know what's happening with my body right now and need to figure it out," she said.

"Please take this as a gentle heads up...I don't want anyone to feet blindsided tomorrow if god forbid I can't make the show happen."

Grande revealed that she is on medication and getting IV drips to help with whatever is ailing her.

The next stop of Grande's tour is in Lexington, Kentucky and scheduled for today, November 17.





