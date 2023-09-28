Apashe Drops New Single 'Human' With Wasiu

Apashe releases new single ft. Wasiu with music video shot in Tokyo, Montreal, and Mongolia.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

Boundary-pushing producer Apashe unveils his latest mind-bending video for new single “Human” featuring frequent collaborator Wasiu, out today, September 28. 

An Epic, Space-faring Narrative, The Music Video For “human” Is A Typically Extraordinary Visual From Apashe. The Video Features Frequent Collaborator Wasiu, Who Previously Worked On Apashe Cuts Including “majesty,” “legend” And “the Landing,” As Well As Joining The Producer On Tour. 

It depicts the pair rising to megastardom and conquering planet Earth, before blasting off to space in a rocket ship - only to crash on a desolate planet. As Apashe and Wasiu separate the desert of this new terrain, they each join warring tribes, leading to an epic climactic battle between the two. Directed by Adrian Villagomez, the video was shot at Electric Forest and on location in Tokyo, Montreal and Mongolia. 

Following the recent Magugu collaboration “Revenge of the Orchestra” and the stunning “Devil May Cry” ft Sofiane Pamart, “Human” offers another taste of Apashe's upcoming album Antagonist, which is set to feature crossover influences of classical music with recordings of the Prague Philharmonic and Bulgarian Symphony Orchestras, and collaborations with a number of high-profile artists.

The single also follows the release of “Fracture,” the acclaimed collaboration with Joey Valance & Brae and Flux Pavilion, and “Gasoline” featuring Delhi hiphop star RAGA, and precedes the producer's upcoming headlining tour with a Brass Orchestra.

Catch Apashe with brass orchestra on his Antagonist Tour:

10/7/2023 Mission Ballroom - Denver

10/10/2023 Rialto Theatre - Tucson

10/11/2023 Music Box - San Diego

10/12/2023 Regency Ballroom - San Francisco

10/13/2023 The Novo - Los Angeles

10/14/2023 Van Buren - Phoenix

10/18/2023 McDonald TheatreEugene

10/19/2023 Knitting Factory - Boise

10/20/2023 The North Warehouse - Portland

10/21/2023 Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver

10/22/2023 Knitting Factory - Spokane

10/27/2023 The ELM - Bozeman

10/31/2023 Royal Grove - Lincoln

11/2/2023 Majestic Theatre - Madison

11/3/2023 Skyway Theatre - Minneapolis

11/4/2023 Cemak Hall at Radius - Chicago

11/5/2023 Vogue - Indianapolis

11/8/2023 The Cowan - Nashville

11/9/2023 The Bluestone - Columbus

11/10/2023 The Intersection - Grand Rapids

11/11/2023 Majestic Theatre - Detroit

11/12/2023 Roxian Theatre - Pittsburgh

11/15/2023 Town Ballroom - Buffalo

11/16/2023 Webster Hall - New York

11/17/2023 Brooklyn Bowl - Philadelphia

11/18/2023 Echostage - Washington

11/19/2023 Black Box - Charlotte

11/25/2023 MTelus - Montreal

12/16/2023 Showbox Sodo - Seattle

About Apashe

Apashe, the Belgian-born artist now based in Canada, is known for his genre-bending approach to electronic music. He combines the purity of his symphonic orchestral compositions with the rawness of electronic music and hints of hip-hop and bass, creating a unique majestic sound that has gained over a billion streams.

In addition to his music, his high-energy live performances feature live instrumentation and stunning visual effects, he has performed at Tomorrowland, Lollapalooza, Coachella and every major festival in between.

With each project Apashe continues to push sonic boundaries. His music has been featured in high profile films, trailers, fashion, TV shows, and video games like John Wick, Yves Saint Laurent, Apple, Amazon's The Boys, HBO, Netflix, Marvel, Fast & Furious and more. He has also collaborated with a diverse range of artists including Tech N9ne, Lubalin, Wasiu, Geoffroy, Alina Pash, and more. With a growing fanbase and a reputation for innovation, Apashe is poised to become one of the most exciting and influential producers in electronic music.



