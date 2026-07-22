Amon Amarth to Release 'The Allfather Awakens' Album on Metal Blade Records

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Swedish metal band AMON AMARTH has announced a new studio album titled THE ALLFATHER AWAKENS, set for release on Metal Blade Records, alongside a debut single and accompanying video for the track 'Gjallarhorn.'

THE ALLFATHER AWAKENS is described as a ten-song collection set for release October 2 via Metal Blade Records. With Oden, the Norse 'all father' who is a deity of war, wisdom, death, magic, and poetry, as the through-line in Amon Amarth's lyrics and artwork, the album is not a concept record but rather a collection of historically inspired epic tales of conflict and sacrifice for a greater good.

Following the release of Amon Amarth's first-ever acoustic excursion 'Upphaf', the band has unveiled THE ALLFATHER AWAKENS' opening track 'Gjallarhorn.' Where the stripped-back 'Upphaf' carried the solemnity of an oral history whispered under the shadow of the Allfather, 'Gjallarhorn' arrives as a furious Amon Amarth classic. Its driving, upbeat guitar riff and high tempo, catchy chorus fuse with a few surprises that ensure itself to be a future live staple.

To gain wisdom beyond mortal comprehension, Oden made the ultimate sacrifice — gouging out his own eye and casting it into the Well of Wisdom, Mímisbrunnr, in exchange for cosmic insight and foresight that would shape the fate of gods and men alike. Amon Amarth bring that ancient reckoning to life with 'Gjallarhorn.'

Amon Amarth took a new songwriting approach for THE ALLFATHER AWAKENS, the band's 13th album since 1998's Once Sent from the Golden Hall. The album came to life across two recording sessions, months apart, at producer Jacob Hansen's studio in Denmark. Amon Amarth began writing songs while touring, rather than waiting until they were off the road. The first session was Spring 2025; the final recording was completed in March 2026. The writing and recording process allowed the musicians to intensely focus on each track, resulting in an album where each song was treated as a single. 'We worked on one song at a time and made each song as good as possible,' says guitarist Olavi Mikkonen. 'Then we recorded one song at a time until each track was totally finished--drums, guitars, and vocals. Only then did we start on the next one.' Guitar-wise, Amon Amarth opted for a slightly less modern approach sonically, moving away from 5150 amps and back to Marshalls.

Music is written before lyrics, and often sets the tone for the words. The song that inspired the album title, 'The Allfather Awakes,' was the last written for the album. With Oden as the titular 'Allfather,' there is no shortage of historical influences heard across new songs like 'Eight Legs of Thunder,' 'Kvasir's Blood' and 'Die With a War Cry,' with the brutally beautiful lyrical rallying cry: 'Facing destruction / Annihilation / Master your thoughts and mind.' THE ALLFATHER AWAKENS cover art is a powerful portrait of Oden by Tom Thiel, who created seven of the quintet's album covers.

Over 30 years later, Amon Amarth remains a band of brothers, and that loyalty and unity allow for harmony and a united front that conquers both the stage and record. Frontman Johann Hegg's powerfully rendered lyrics on THE ALLFATHER AWAKENS' 'We Rule The Waves' sum up the band's unrelenting intent. 'From cradle until the grave / As long as the sun sets in the west / We rule the waves / Our restless hearts / Have brought us far / As far as Vinland's shores / We've gone further / Than any man has ever gone before.'

From Amon Amarth's 1992 formation in Tumba, Sweden, to the worldwide fame they've found in the ensuing years, their lyrical, live and recorded musical legacy speaks for itself. Over the past few years the band have performed globally and alongside legendary acts such as Slayer, Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Pantera in addition to monumental takeovers of Los Angeles' The Forum and Denver's historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre to name a few. Across seas, Amon Amarth have headlined multiple major rock and metal fests including an epic performance at Germany's Wacken in 2024 for 85,000. Elsewhere on UK/European soil, the Viking lords have twice headlined the UK's storied Bloodstock festival, made four appearances at Download (2008 - 2019), and performed at Summer Breeze eight times (2003 - 2024) - six of them as headliner.

Their rapidly increasing sales and touring numbers, plus pre-release buzz to Amon Amarth's 2026 North American tour with Dethklok and Castle Rat, has managed to garner mainstream success without sacrificing either of their constantly evolving creativity or heaviness. Audience demographics run the gamut from pre-teens to 60-somethings, an inclusive metal experience for those who appreciate epic positivity and powerfully inspirational lyrics.

Their cultural influence cannot be overstated. To wit: The Row. The consensus is that the legendary 'Viking row' by audience members first began during the 2009 Amon Amarth set at Bloodstock. Fans get on the ground and, in unison, imitate rowing an invisible longship in a powerfully unifying experience. With the 2022 release of the single and video 'Put Your Back into the Oar,' Hegg said, 'we thought it was a good idea to write a song about The Row! This one is for you, the fans, wherever you are–and may Oden guide you as you row to your destiny in uncharted seas!'

Over the years the phenomenon has spread to other artists' concerts and global events including 2026 World Cup audiences — but thanks to video footage, it's safe to say Amon Amarth audiences began the now-iconic trend. Last month, Hegg spoke to Norway's public broadcaster NRK about the The Row's origin, read the interview here.

THE ALLFATHER AWAKENS is yet another step up, introducing previously untried efforts, an impressive and conscious musical and lyrical feat after three decades of band-dom. This autumn, THE ALLFATHER AWAKENS will take physical form on stage as the band unveils an entirely new production inspired by Oden's legendary Golden Hall, transforming their iconic concert experience into a living extension of the new album. Amon Amarth perform across the U.K. and Europe.

Photo Credit: Sylwia Makris & Christian Martin Weiss

Amon Amarth Lineup

Johan Hegg - Vocals

Olavi Mikkonen - Guitar

Johan Söderberg - Guitar

Ted Lundström - Bass

Jocke Wallgren – Drums

THE ALLFATHER AWAKENS Tracklist

01. Gjallarhorn

02. Eight Legs of Thunder

03. Kvasir's Blood

04. We Rule the Waves

05. Upphaf

06. Die With a War Cry

07. Raven God

08. The Allfather Awakes

09. Oden's Hunt

10. Ascending Like an Eagle

Format Details

CD: Digipak with 20-page booklet (US and EU)

CD: Deluxe Edition - 2-CD with lenticular cover - includes bonus audio Live from Summer Breeze 2024, 4 art prints and patch (EU)

CD: Jewel case - includes bonus tracks 'Heidrun (Live at Graspop, 2023)' 'Put Your Back into the Oar (Live at Hellfest, 2023)' (JP)

CD: Talk Shop Live Edition - Digipak with 20-page booklet - includes a band signed art print (US)

LP: Standard Edition - Single LP gatefold with lyric sheet (US and EU)

LP: Blood-filled 'Oden Eye' Single LP (liquid vinyl) + poster + signed art print, and vinyl sized booklet (US and EU)

LP: Talk Shop Live Edition - Single LP - color 'Oden's Hunt' - includes a band signed art print (US)

Cassette: available in the EU + Amon Amarth's US store

Digital/Streaming: all major platforms

Vinyl Variants

US

'Oden's Hunt'

'Yggdrasil Burns' - Indie exclusive

'Viking Blood Runs Red' - Metal Injection Exclusive

'Golden Hall Gold' - Amon Amarth Web Store

'Demons Ascend' - Metal Blade Web Exclusive

'The Rainbow Bridge' - Metal Blade Web Exclusive

'Mead of Poetry' - Metal Blade Web Exclusive

'Oden's Eye Sky Blue' - Spotify Fans First

'Copper Gjallarhorn' + Amon Amarth mead - Brimming Horn Meadery (D2C bundle)

For worldwide variants and more info, visit Amon Amarth's webstore.

Amon Amarth Live Dates

UK:

Oct 09: England - Manchester, O2 Apollo

Oct 10: England - London, Eventim Apollo

Oct 11: England - Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

EU:

Oct 13: France - Paris, Zenith

Oct 14: Luxembourg - Esch sur Alzette, Rockhal

Oct 16: Germany - Stuttgart, Schleyer-Halle

Oct 17: Germany - Frankfurt, Festhalle

Oct 18: Belgium - Antwerp, Lotto Hall

Oct 20: Netherlands - Den Bosch, Mainstage

Oct 21: Germany - Hamburg, Sporthalle

Oct 23: Sweden - Gothenburg, Scandinavium

Oct 24: Sweden - Stockholm, Hovet

Oct 26: Finland - Helsinki, Ice Hall

Oct 27: Estonia - Tallin, Unibet Arena

Oct 29: Poland - Gliwice, PreZero Arena Gliwice

Oct 30: Germany - Leipzig, Quarterback Immobilien Arena

Oct 31: Germany - Oberhausen, Rudolf Weber Arena

Nov 02: Hungary - Budapest, Barba Negra

Nov 03: Austria - Vienna, Gasometer

Nov 04: Germany - Bamberg, Brose Arena

Nov 06: Czech Republic - Prague, O2 Universum

Nov 07: Germany - Berlin, Velodrom

Nov 08: Germany - Munich, Zenith

Nov 10: Italy - Milan, Alcatraz

Nov 11: Switzerland - Zurich, The Hall

Nov 13: Spain - Barcelona, Sant Jordi Club

Nov 14: Spain - Madrid, Vistalegre

Nov 15: Portugal - Lisbon, Sala Tejo



Photo Credit: Sylwia Makris & Christian Martin Weiss

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