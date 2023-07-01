American Federation of Musicians Elects New International Leadership

The 102nd Convention of the American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada was held June 26 through June 29, 2023.

Jul. 01, 2023

The 102nd Convention of the American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada was held June 26 through June 29, 2023, at the Westgate Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The theme "In Unity, There Is Strength" was reflected in the various discourse among the delegates and echoed by many guest speakers.

International President Ray Hair, International Vice President Bruce Fife, and Secretary-Treasurer Jay Blumenthal announced earlier this year they would not be seeking reelection, thus opening the top three positions for new leadership.

Election results are as follows:

International President: Tino Gagliardi, Local 802 (New York City)

Vice President: Dave Pomeroy, Local 257 (Nashville, TN)

Vice President from Canada: Alan Willaert, Local 149 (Toronto, ON)

International Secretary-Treasurer: Ken Shirk, Local 99 (Portland, OR)

International Executive Board:

Luc Fortin, Local 406 (Montreal, PQ)

Ed Malaga, Local 171-610 (Washington, DC)

John Acosta, Local 47 (Los Angeles, CA)

Tina Morrison, Local 105 (Spokane, WA)

Dusty Kelly, Local 149 (Toronto, ON)

AFL-CIO Delegates:

Mont Chris Hubbard, Local 99 (Portland, OR)

Tracey Whitney, Local 618 (Albuquerque, NM)

"In the wider world, collaborating with our friends and allies-inside and outside our profession-is the key to winning legislation, winning at the bargaining table, and getting us the pay and the respect we deserve at work," says AFM International President-Elect Tino Gagliardi.

Issues presented to the delegates during the four-day convention included AI; musician replacement technology; building stronger relationships with EDM, DJ, and hip hop artists; mental health aid training for AFM officers and staff; assistance to small locals; investment in organizing and education; and growing the union.

The American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada (AFM) is an AFL-CIO affiliated labor union representing 80,000 professional musicians in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1896, the AFM is the largest organization in the world representing professional instrumental musicians playing in orchestras, bands, clubs, and theater-both on Broadway and on tour. AFM members make music for film, television, commercials, and sound recordings. The AFM negotiates fair agreements, protects ownership of recorded music, secures benefits such as health care and pension, and lobby for musician and rights of workers.



