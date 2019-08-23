Alt Pop Band Crownz Release Debut Single 'Our Way'

Tampa-based alternative synth pop band Crownz have released their debut single "Our Way", available on all digital music platforms NOW. Painting a persona of positivity, Crownz shines on the track, uniquely blending together influences in Halsey, Marshmello, and Chvrches. It's almost hard to believe this is just Crownz first release - "Our Way" is effervescent, complete with both sparkling synth pads and 80's-eqsue pop/rock instrumentation. "Our Way" is pure ear candy - a stunning representation of where Crownz is headed. About the single, the band states:

Our Way" is a pop synth/EDM anthem that we were able to create with the help of our good friend DJ Tranz! This song speaks to all ages in a way that says get up, get out there and live your life YOUR way without any regrets or second guessing. For us, we feel as if this is our last and only chance to live our lives "our way" before we get too old and have to try and figure out some sort of "plan B" other than music. Obviously, we don't want to live any other way other than the musician life style and wouldn't trade it for anything else in the world. We hope you can relate to "Our way" YOUR way. ?

Everyone wants to stay young. Crownz is no exception. Comprised of 5 ambitious twenty-somethings - Karly, Bryce, Jake, Christian & DJ Crownz - this vibrant group has been graciously dubbed a modern day "Peter Pan & the Lost Boys," as their music illustrates love, pain and their shared fight against the threshold of adulthood. Continuing the trend, Crownz even defies the pseudo established laws of genres as their sound is not just relegated to a DJ spinning pop in the club circuit. Far from it. Their lyrics and music are a playful fusion of Synth Pop, EDM and Trap combined with analog Rock instrumentation to create a futuristic sound with a hint of '80s lineage. Jarring synth arrangements, swoops and plucks of airy guitars, empowering vocals and clattering drum claps of a thousand drone armies defines their approach as modern and ambiguous enough to appeal to any rebellion. It should come as no surprise that Crownz matches their stellar sound with a perfectly formulated stage show including syncopated, detailed light displays and non stop energy permeating throughout their raucous performances. Crownz' debut single "Our Way" is available on all digital platforms NOW.

STREAM "OUR WAY" ON SPOTIFY HERE





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You