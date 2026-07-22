Almost Monday to Release New Single 'Better Late Than Never' From Upcoming Album

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Almost Monday is set to release a new single and accompanying video titled BETTER LATE THAN NEVER on July 25, 2025, ahead of the band's sophomore album THANK GOD IT'S ALMOST MONDAY, due out September 9.

The official music video for 'Better Late Than Never' was directed by Miles Murphy. The track follows the band in New York City surrounded by chaos and constant motion. In a single surreal moment, everything comes to a standstill — time freezes, the city falls silent, and only the band continues to move, underscoring the song's message of finding clarity amid the noise.

'To me 'better late than never' speaks to that anxious-avoidant part of you that wants something so badly but keeps finding excuses not to go after it,' says frontman Dawson Daugherty. 'It's something a lot of us struggle with, but I think the biggest regret would be to not even try. At the end of the day, I hope people take whatever they need from this album—but for me it's a reminder to never take anything for granted, and to keep chasing that version of myself that I truly want to be.'

Tickets for the THANK GOD IT'S ALMOST MONDAY headline tour are on sale now here.

POMPEII: OUT OF TIME WITH TOM HIDDLESTON

Hollywood Records in conjunction with National Geographic will release POMPEII: OUT OF TIME WITH TOM HIDDLESTON featuring music by Dutch/Irish composer Aisling Brouwer. The three-part docudrama premieres July 22, 2026 on National Geographic and streams on Disney+ and Hulu starting July 23.

Brouwer's distinctive modern classical stylings anchor the dramatic and emotive three-part historical event series with soaring orchestration, dark vocalizations and unique instrumentation such as the use of ancient horns.

Notes Brouwer: 'Scoring Pompeii: Out of Time meant finding music for a moment we all think we already know and then discovering how much of it we didn't. I wanted the score to hold space for both the seismic force and scale of Vesuvius, and the intimate, human choices of the people living through it.

'The Pompeiian Cornu sits at the heart of that search - an instrument reborn from the very ash that destroyed it, preserved by the same disaster that once silenced it. Recorded at Real World Studios, its sound is woven through the score alongside haunting vocals and experimental orchestral layers, blurring the line between score and sound design to mirror the tremors and turmoil of a disaster on this magnitude.

'The emotional expanse of this series is a testament to the incredible team and Tom Hiddleston's storytelling, spanning fear, grief, and action - and ultimately, the resilient beauty we all still connect to in Pompeii.'

Host and 'Loki' star Tom Hiddleston and 'Loki' executive producer Kevin R. Wright reunite for Pompeii: Out of Time, a fusion of cinematic scripted drama and investigative documentary storytelling that transports audiences to ancient Rome in the hours before and during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius. Guided by a team of archaeologists, historians, geologists and disaster experts, Hiddleston uncovers remarkable evidence — and the stories of real people that challenge long-held assumptions about Pompeii and its final hours — not least revealing that many of those caught up in the disaster had the chance to survive. Blending cutting-edge archaeological discoveries, expert analysis and deeply personal storytelling, the series reframes Pompeii not as a story of destruction but as a human drama of resilience, sacrifice and survival, revealing the lives, choices and destinies of those who stood in the shadow of Vesuvius.

The soundtrack is available on Apple Music and Spotify.

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