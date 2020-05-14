All The Best Festival Rescheduled to May 2021

To celebrate the remarkable legacy of stories and songs left behind with the recent passing of John Prine, Sixthman and Oh Boy Records are honored to host All The Best festival. All The Best (originally scheduled for November 16-20, 2020) is a four-day celebration of amazing music and community taking place at the world class Breathless + Now Onyx Resorts in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic now scheduled for May 19 - 23, 2021.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, John Hiatt, Steve Earle, I'm With Her, Margo Price, Todd Snider, Iris Dement, Paul Thorn, The Jerry Douglas Band, The War and Treaty, Watkins Family Hour, Ian Noe, Ana Egge, Jeremy Ivey, Tré Burt, and John Prine's backing band with more to be announced will be joining fans in the Dominican to celebrate John Prine's lasting impact on the music industry. Guests will enjoy multiple performances from several artists on the lineup, as well as unique collaborations and more curated content to be announced in the near future.

Our family supports Sixthman's decision to reschedule the All The Best Festival for May 2021. We look forward to being with you all to remember and celebrate your friend and our beloved husband, Dad and Grandpa. Please keep yourselves safe and healthy until then. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your kind messages- they really help. With Love, Fiona Prine

Suite accommodations for All The Best Fest begin at $1,599 per person and are inclusive of all food and beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) for the duration of the festival, all amenities of the resorts and ground transportation to and from Punta Cana International Airport. Fans can learn more and reserve their spot at allthebestfest.com.





