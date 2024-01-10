Alice Merton Announces US Tour; New Music Coming Soon

Tickets for her newly announced US tour dates are on sale this Friday, January 12.

Alice Merton continues her lightning start to 2024 and has today announced her first headline US Tour in 4 years. The "No Roots" singer will embark on 12 dates across the US this May, starting in the capitol Washington DC, and finishing up at Los Angeles iconic Troubadour Club.

Of the tour Alice says: "We are extremely excited to head back to the US this year, especially since our last headline tour in America was before the pandemic. We can't wait to bring the S.I.D.E.S album and new music to the states, and share our evenings with some new and hopefully familiar faces."

Tickets for her newly announced US tour dates are on sale this Friday, January 12. Find the full list of dates below, and purchase tickets HERE.

ALICE MERTON LIVE - US MAY 2024

May 6, 2024 - Washington DC - The Atlantis
May 7, 2024 - New York NY - Bowery Ballroom
May 10, 2024 - Boston MA - The Sinclair
May 11, 2024 - Columbus OH - A&R Music Bar
May 13, 2024 - Nashville TN - Basement East
May 14, 2024 - Chicago IL - Lincoln Hall
May 16, 2024 - Denver CO - Bluebird Theater
May 18, 2024 - Portland OR - Doug Fir Lounge
May 19, 2024 - Seattle WA - Barboza
May 21, 2024 - San Francisco CA - Rickshaw Stop
May 22, 2024 - Los Angeles CA - Troubadour

Earlier this month, Alice Merton got 2024 underway with a new track entitled "run away girl," which she wrote and produced with James Dring (Lana Del Rey, Self Esteem) and her regular collaborator Paul Whalley ("Charlie Brown," "Waste My Life"). The track, released via her own label Paper Plane Records International, premiered live at the ZDF New Year's Eve party at Berlin's famous Brandenburg Gate, broadcast live to 3 million people.

Merton's career highlights to date include achieving Top 10 chart positions across Europe, US Gold, and multiple Platinum awards in Europe. Her two studio albums (MINT and S.I.D.E.S.) have seen over one billion streams and three million sales. Additionally, she has performed on TV shows like NBC's Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden, or ABC's Late Night Show Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Stay tuned for more from Alice Merton, coming soon.

Photo by Elias Koehler


