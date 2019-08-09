Active Child Shares ALL EYES ON YOU via The Fader, Signs with Sony Masterworks

Launching the next chapter in his already critically-acclaimed career, multi-talented singer-songwriter, instrumentalist and producer Patrick Grossi today makes his Sony Music Masterworks debut as Active Child with the release of "All Eyes on You" - available everywhere now. The first of new music from Active Child in over two years, "All Eyes on You" was co-produced by Andrew Sarlo (Bon Iver, Big Thief, Adrienne Lenker) and features Joey Waronker (Beck, Elliott Smith, R.E.M.) on drums. The track originally made its debut via The FADER, who describe the R&B-tinged love song as, "something of a rebirth for Grossi and Active Child, who now calls major label Sony its home. The song is tender embrace of eternal commitment to another, bringing a depth of sound to the Active Child palette..." Active Child also unveils the music video for "All Eyes on You," an accompanying visual that is both as ethereal and captivating as the song itself - watch here:

"At its core, 'All Eyes on You' is a devotional piece for companionship, a testament to one's sacrifice in the pursuit of something beyond oneself," says Active Child of the new track. "There's true strength in submission to someone else, in the hope of creating something bigger and purer."

With an inimitable pairing of lush, layered arrangements and choral-style vocals, Active Child creates screen-worthy soundscapes informed by a multifarious swath of influences. The brainchild of singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Patrick Grossi first introduced his eloquent songcraft with 2011's debut full-length You Are All I See, garnering extensive critical acclaim from BBC, Interview, Noisey, NPR, Pitchfork, SPIN, Stereogum, The FADER, Variety and more. With his sophomore album Mercy arriving in 2015, Active Child had amassed upwards of 50 million streams within just a few years' time.

Touching down for headline tours and festivals across four continents, Active Child has toured alongside the likes of James Blake and M83 as well as officially remixing tracks from Lana Del Rey, Marina and the Diamonds, and Angus and Julia Stone. His considerable list of cosigns also extends to pop superstars including Ellie Goulding, who notably covered his song "Hanging On" for her platinum-certified chart-topping album Halcyon and was later featured on his single "Silhouette."

Active Child now gears up for the next step in his already illustrious career, signing to Sony Music Masterworks and making his major label debut with the release of "All Eyes on You."





