ALIVE AND KICKING: Chamaco Ramírez's 1979 Solo Debut to Return to Vinyl

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Fantasy Records is set to reissue ALIVE AND KICKING, the 1979 solo debut album by Chamaco Ramírez, on vinyl.

Craft Latino honors the legacy of one of salsa's greatest soneros, Chamaco Ramírez, with the first-ever vinyl reissue of his long-out-of-print 1979 debut, ALIVE AND KICKING. Originally released on Inca Records, the album marked the singer's only solo release — but it packed a punch with dancefloor favorites like 'San Agustín,' 'Adivínalo,' and 'Así son Bongó.' Joining Ramírez on the record are such legendary musicians as Alfredo 'Chocolate' Armenteros, Manolín González, Jorge Maldonado, and Javier Vázquez (who also serves as producer), plus a coro that includes the great Adalberto Santiago. Arriving September 18th to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month and available for pre-order, this 180-gram vinyl reissue features all-analog (AAA) lacquers cut from the original master tapes by Dave Polster and Clint Holley at Well Made Music, capturing the full power and brilliance of Ramírez at his best.

Vinyl collectors can also find a limited-edition Rumba Amarilla (Yellow Rumba) color pressing (only 300 copies), as a stand-alone or bundled with a collectible Inca Records T-shirt available at Fania.com. Fans can also enjoy the remastered album in both standard and hi-res audio available now on digital music platforms.

One of salsa's most admired soneros, Puerto Rican–born singer and composer Chamaco Ramírez (1941–1983) rose to stardom as a teenager, joining Tommy Olivencia y Su Orquesta as co-lead vocalist (alongside Paquito Guzmán) at just 16. Spending the next 13 years with the legendary group, he appeared on eight albums, earning a reputation for his extraordinary improvisational skills. While he also moonlighted with the Alegre All Stars and Kako y Su Orquesta, he was eager to forge his own path. In 1976, Ramírez left Olivencia's band, relocating to New York. Three years later, he released his debut, ALIVE AND KICKING, on Inca Records, a subsidiary of Fania Records.

Produced by celebrated Cuban artist Javier Vázquez — best known for his involvement with La Sonora Matancera — the 1979 album blended Ramírez's own compositions with those by some of the era's biggest songwriters. Setting the tone is the catchy opener 'San Agustín,' a son montuno by the great Tite Curet Alonso, which pays tribute to the working-class San Juan neighborhood of Puerta de Tierra. From there, Ramírez transports listeners to the streets of New York with an updated interpretation of 'Rumba moderna' from Cuban conguero Justi Barreto.

Other highlights include Ramírez's own 'Adivínalo,' which, despite its controversial references to drug use, became one of the album's most popular tracks, thanks to its upbeat melody and spirited lyricism. Another standout is 'Así son Bongó,' a classic tune by Cuban composer Joseíto Fernández. While the lyrics — and Chamaco's emotive vocal performance — tell the story of an incarcerated man lamenting a forgotten love, his lively interpretation transforms the tune into an up-tempo guaguancó number built for the dance floor.

Joining Ramírez and Vásquez (who also moonlights on piano) are a host of well-known musicians, including trumpeter Alfredo 'Chocolate' Armenteros, bassist Elpidio Vasquez Jr., and Jorge Maldonado (coro/guiro/maracas) — all of La Sonora Matancera fame. The coro is further bolstered by the great Adalberto Santiago and Tito Allen, while the band is rounded out by such esteemed players as trumpeter Harry D'Aguilar, saxophonists Manolín González and Mario Rivera, plus Alberto Valdez (conga), Edgar Lopez (bongo), and Mike Collazo (timbales).

Completing the album is an eye-catching cover, designed by artist Ron Levine, in which Ramírez is depicted emerging from a coffin into a ray of sunlight. While the design was inspired purely by the album's title — and the idea that the singer was still 'alive and kicking' after a few years of maintaining a low profile following his time with Olivencia — it proved to be prophetic: just four years after the album's release, Ramírez was killed by gun violence at 41.

Though ALIVE AND KICKING would be Ramírez's only solo album, the nine-song set stands as a mighty capstone to his career — proof of his prowess not only as a singer but as a bandleader and songwriter. It remains a salsa classic today.

Pre-orders for ALIVE AND KICKING are available here. The exclusive bundle including the Rumba Amarilla (Yellow Rumba) limited-edition color vinyl with a collectible Inca Records T-shirt is available here.

Tracklist:

Side A

1. San Agustín

2. Rumba moderna

3. Cuando manda el corazón

4. Adivínalo

Side B

1. Así son bongó

2. Kikiriki

3. Respétala

4. No es vacilón

5. Fania

About Fania:

Highly influential, both musically and culturally, Fania Records spread the sound of salsa music from the clubs of New York City to the rest of the world and became a revered global brand in the process. Fania's master recording catalog is the definitive home for genres such as Latin big band, Afro-Cuban jazz, boogaloo, salsa and Latin Soul, and includes artistic giants such as Celia Cruz, Willie Colón, Héctor Lavoe and Rubén Blades. With the creation of the international supergroup known as the Fania All-Stars, the label's signature musical style became known as the 'Fania Sound.' Fania's rich master catalog also includes Pete Rodriguez's boogaloo classic 'I Like It Like That' which was sampled by Cardi B in her #1 hit 'I Like It.' Additionally, three Fania Recordings, Celia & Johnny by Celia Cruz and Johnny Pacheco, Azucar Pa' Ti by Eddie Palmieri and Live at Yankee Stadium by the Fania All-Stars, appear in the National Recording Registry, a list of sound recordings that 'are culturally, historically or aesthetically important, and/or inform or reflect life in the United States.' For more info, visit Fania.com and follow on YouTube, Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

About Craft Latino:

Craft Latino is home to one of the largest and most prestigious collections of Latin music master recordings and compositions in the world. Its rich and storied repertoire includes legendary artists such as Antonio Aguilar, Joan Sebastian, Pepe Aguilar, Celia Cruz, Héctor Lavoe, Willie Colón, Ray Barretto, La Lupe, Ruben Blades, the Fania All Stars and Daddy Yankee to name just a few. Renowned imprints with catalogs issued under the Craft banner include Musart, Fania, TH,

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