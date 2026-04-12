Action Wellness 36th Annual DINING OUT FOR LIFE®-HIV/AIDS Fundraiser

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Philadelphia's longest-running restaurant fundraiser returns to support lifesaving HIV/AIDS services across the region. Action Wellness announces the 36th Annual Dining Out for Life® at 40+ restaurants on Thursday, April 23, 2026. Each year, top restaurants and chefs welcome thousands of diners for a night of great food, drink, community and giving back. Participating restaurants agree to donate a portion of their proceeds to support local individuals living with HIV. For 2026, this year’s restaurant line-up reads like a who’s who of the region’s most award-winning restaurants. Hours vary by restaurant. Reservations are encouraged in advance. For a full list of restaurants or to make an advance donation, visit Philadelphia - Dining Out For Life. Watch for updates, follow on social media and share your experience at @DineOut4LifePHL



"Dining Out for Life is a 36-year Philadelphia tradition that brings together 40+ of our region's top restaurants and chefs for one extraordinary night to help 2,000+ people living with HIV," said Action Wellness Executive Director Mary Evelyn Torres. "Through the simple act of dining out, Philadelphians can help us deliver life-sustaining services to those living with or at high risk of acquiring HIV - and have a great meal while doing it."



"Dining Out for Life has raised more than $5 million for Action Wellness over 35 years - and the need hasn't diminished. HIV/AIDS services remain critical for thousands of people in our region, and the culinary community shows up year after year to answer that call,” continues Torres. “What started as a simple idea - dine out, give back - has become one of Philadelphia's most beloved fundraising traditions. We're grateful to every restaurant, sponsor and diner who has made that possible. We invite everyone to join us on April 23rd."



"Helping Action Wellness reach their goals to fund life-sustaining programs for those living with or at high risk of HIV is one of the most gratifying things an organization can do," said STARR Restaurants VP Creative Services Randi Sirkin. "After 20+ years of participation, this event perfectly aligns with STARR's core values, and we are honored for Borromini to be the host restaurant for the 2026 campaign. There is nothing more rewarding than to see people come together, eat delicious food, and support a good cause."



COMMUNITY IMPACT



Funds raised from Dining Out for Life (DOFL) Philadelphia go to Action Wellness to support more than 1,500 clients and their families through the provision of life-sustaining services. HIV and its impact is felt especially by those in low-income and historically marginalized communities. According to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health there are 18,000 people living with HIV in Philadelphia.



"The need is still there forty years later," said Torres. "Medical advancements have brought us to a place where ending HIV is genuinely within reach - but there is still an enormous amount of work to be done as we continue to support individuals and their families. Stopping now before crossing the finish line would risk unraveling everything we've built together.”



HISTORY



Thirty-six years ago, Action Wellness pioneered an innovative idea to support people with HIV. The idea was a simple one: connect with restaurant partners to host one single night where they would pledge a portion of patrons' bill to help provide funds for services to individuals who had no other resources for care and support. The idea was such a hit that the event was licensed and spread across the nation. Today Dining Out For Life® is an annual fundraising event that takes place across the United States and Canada, and continues to raise money for organizations serving people with HIV.



CULINARY CONNECTION



While Dining Out for Life originally was designed to raise money for critical community services - its social and cultural impact was so much larger than that. Over the years, it became more than a fundraiser; it was a night to explore the city through its emerging and rapidly evolving flavors, neighborhoods and kitchens.



Starting in 1991, nearly 12 years before Center City Restaurant Week - and long before night markets, food festivals and star-studded chef events - Dining Out For Life brought people together around the table in a new way that had never been done before. It also created a new annual tradition that family, friends and co-workers would come to support every year.



Dining Out for Life is where so many food lovers first discovered meals at some of Philadelphia’s most iconic restaurants. From the line-up in 1991 with only 2 dozen restaurants in the first year to the event’s grand return this year, the event continues to capture the spirit of Philly: passionate, generous and hungry for good.



The event that also started as a Philadelphia first 36 years ago has now also gone on to be replicated and shared around the globe, raising $4M annually in more than 50 cities around the world for tens of thousands of people living with HIV.



RESTAURANT LINE-UP



For 2026, Dining Out For Life will feature over 40 standout restaurants from Philadelphia, the Main Line, and the Western Suburbs. This prestigious lineup reads like a who’s who of the region’s dining scene - including Best of Philly winners, “most essential” picks, and critically acclaimed spots with three-bell reviews and more. The list includes smaller hidden gems and BYOs to larger large format restaurants, with options for both indoor and outdoor seating.



"My favorite part of Dining Out for Life is how easy and simple it is to get involved and be impactful,” said Action Wellness Development Manager Kevin Vuernick. "I have eaten out during this event for many years. It is a tradition that has become part of the fabric of our Philadelphia community - and it celebrates our spirit of generosity and giving back. This is really demonstrated by how many restaurants return every year and how many have been with us for years"



He continued, “The Starr restaurants, Jack's Fire House, Good Dog Bar, Bistro Romano, Giorgio on Pine I and II, Stina, Spasso (in Philadelphia and Media), Spring Mill Cafe, Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti, and Villa di Roma have all been long-time participants. Several restaurants have partnered with Action Wellness as far back as the first year of DOFL!”



“We are honored to have an exciting list of new restaurants joining the line-up and offer representation in new areas for us this year.” He concluded, “We are honored to have them and hope it will be an opportunity for long-time supporters to find an expanded roster of offerings and for Action Wellness to bring these wonderful establishments new diners as well!"



"We are excited to showcase our beautiful new Rittenhouse Square restaurant and incredible Italian cuisine to guests looking for a new spot to dine this year for DOFL,” said Borromini General Manager Greg Dinisio. "Borromini offers a high energy experience that is sure to be memorable and fun. Plus, there's nothing better than enjoying a bowl of delicious pasta while raising money for a worthy cause."



The growing and most up-to-date list of restaurants this year includes:



Barclay Prime

Borromini

Buddakan

Butcher and Singer

The Continental Midtown

The Dandelion

El Rey

El Vez

Fette Sau

Frankford Hall

Franky Bradley’s | B.West

Gilda

Giorgio on Pine

Giorgio on Pine II

Good Dog Bar

Jack’s Firehouse

LMNO

Leo

Loco Pez Fishtown

Loco Pez Graduate Hospital

Loco Pez West Philly

The Love

Morimoto

P.J. Clarke’s

Parc

Pizzeria Stella

Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti

Rittenhouse Grill

Rockwell & Rose

Scampi

Sophie’s BBQ

Spasso Italian Grill (Media)

Spasso Italian Grill (Phila.)

Spring Mill Cafe

Stina

Talula’s Garden

Tortilla Press Cantina

Urban Village Brewing Company

Val’s Lesbian Bar

Villa di Roma

Wilder



Look for more to be added to the website as the event approaches. The event website also features services (breakfast, lunch, brunch and/or dinner) and donation levels. Each restaurant participating location sets its own hours, uses its own reservation system and decides any food specials/features.



For diners, participants are encouraged to slide into the group chat and make it a night on the town. Dining Out for Life is perfect for a casual night with friends to a fancier date night to a more robust celebration with family and friends.



Each restaurant will have materials on hand for any additional donations, and select restaurants will also have ambassadors on site to answer questions and welcome guests.



For those that can’t attend or dine out that night, there are several ways to get involved and make an impact.



New this year, Dining Out for Life is seeking community champions willing to organize a table, ask their friends for support, collect donations in advance, or find a way to personally help support the event above and beyond simply dining out. Volunteers and ambassadors are also welcome to sign-up and create their own fundraising page.



Also, for those that can’t dine out on April 23rd, donations can still be made to Action Wellness online, by phone at 215-981-3367 or mail by check to Action Wellness, to 1216 Arch Street, 6th Floor Philadelphia, PA 19107.



For restaurants looking to sign-up, contact Kevin Vuernick at kvuernick at Action Wellness or call (215) 981-3352. Visit Philadelphia - Dining Out For Life for a full list of restaurants, sponsors and donation opportunities.



Special thanks to the 2026 Dining Out for Life sponsors, including SunRay Drugs, MediraRx, McGovern Consulting Group, Haverford Quality Investing, Starr Restaurants and Aversa PR & Events.



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Action Wellness