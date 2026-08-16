Video: ABT Studio Company Performs LA BAYADÈRE Suite at The Joyce Theater

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American Ballet Theatre has posted new footage of its Studio Company performing a suite from LA BAYADÈRE, filmed during a live performance at The Joyce Theater. The video, shot by Howard Silver, showcases the emerging dancers in one of classical ballet's most demanding repertory works.

The suite draws on choreography after Marius Petipa, set to the score by Ludwig Minkus, with costumes designed by Theoni V. Aldredge. The staging for this production was handled by Sascha Radetsky and Yan Chen.

The cast featured Kiera Sun as Gamzatti and Daniel Guzmán as Solor, with Guzmán identified as an ABT apprentice and recent Studio Company alumnus appearing courtesy of American Ballet Theatre. Chloé Hoffmann, an ABT Studio Company Trainee, appeared alongside Delfina Nelson-Todd, Matteo Curley Bynoe and Ptolemy Gidney. Radetsky serves as Artistic Director of the ABT Studio Company, with Yan Chen as Rehearsal Director and Claire Florian as Managing Director, while Susan Jaffe leads American Ballet Theatre as Artistic Director and Barry Hughson as Executive Director.

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