Tom Gold Dance to Present FEMME FATALE World Premiere

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Returning to the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan for the fifth consecutive year, New York City-based Tom Gold Dance will give the World Premiere of Tom Gold Dance Founder and Director Tom Gold's Femme Fatale, Thursday, October 29 at 7:30PM in the intimate Goldman-Sonnenfeldt Family Auditorium Monday. General admission tickets are available at tomgolddance.org/mmjcc-2026.

Currently scheduled to perform are dancers Sara Adams, Emily Cardea, Laura Kaufman, Tanya Trombly, and Craig Wasserman, who will be joined by violinist Giancarlo Latta and pianist León Bernsdorf.

Set to Miklós Rózsa's Duo Op. 7 and Franz Waxman's Four Scenes of Childhood, both for violin and piano, Femme Fatale is a seasonally inspired work, evoking the spirit of Halloween. Known for their extensive work in Hollywood, Rózsa and Waxman won multiple Academy Awards for their original film scores, including Ben-Hur (Rózsa) and Sunset Boulevard (Waxman).

At the JCC Manhattan, Tom Gold Dance has now premiered five other works from Gold: Otherwhere (2025) to music of Fritz Krisler, Leaven (2025) to music of Erich Wolgang Korngold, By a Waterfall (2024) to music of Alexander Tsfasman, Uncanny (2023) to music of Gideon Klein, and B-Shert (2022) to music of Erik Satie. On the program with B-Shert, the Company also gave the first in-person performance of Gold's Portraits (2021) to music of Bohuslav Martinů. Portraits, inspired by the David Hockney: Drawing from Life retrospective at The Morgan Library & Museum, was originally presented during a February 2021 livestream from the Nave of the Church of the Heavenly Rest in Manhattan.

Information

Thursday, October 29 at 7:30PM, The Goldman-Sonnenfeldt Family Auditorium at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan, 334 Amsterdam Ave at 76th Street, New York, NY 10023. Tickets, $44 general admission, are available exclusively at tomgolddance.org/mmjcc-2026. The Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan is accessible by the 1, 2, 3, B or C Subway lines to 72nd St; or by the M7 or M11 Bus lines to 75th St.

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