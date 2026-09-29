SWAN LAKE to be Presented at American Repertory Ballet

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American Repertory Ballet will open its 2026/27 season with the company premiere of a full-length Swan Lake, October 23-25, 2026 at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC). Experience the timeless beauty of this classic story ballet with breathtaking choreography, unforgettable music, and incredible dancing that will transport you to an enchanted world. Set to Tchaikovsky's iconic score, Swan Lake tells the tale of Odette, a princess trapped by an evil curse to live her life as a swan. Drama unfolds when Prince Siegfried pursues Odette in an attempt to win her love and break the spell. This fairy tale about the transformative power of love and forgiveness has captivated audiences for centuries. Whether you're discovering ballet for the first time or returning to see this beloved favorite, American Repertory Ballet’s stunning production is one you won't want to miss.

Swan Lake features new choreography by Artistic Director Samantha Dunster, after Marius Petipa, with additional staging by Alexei Charov and Natalia Charova, whose Russian training and heritage shape the Russian and Czardas divertissements. Artistic Associate Gillian Murphy, known internationally for her iconically stunning rendition of the roles of Odette and Odile with American Ballet Theatre, makes this production even more exceptional through her incomparable coaching. The Production Team includes Set Designer Howard C. Jones, Lighting Designer John Bartenstein, and Costume Coordinator Janessa Cornell Urwin.

While ARB has presented excerpts of the ballet in previous seasons, this will be the first complete production of Swan Lake for the company. As such, dancers Clara Pevel, Savannah Quiner, and Ryoko Tanaka will be making their full-length debuts in the dual roles of Odette (the White Swan) and Odile (the Black Swan). Seth Koffler, Andrea Marini, and Aldeir Monteiro will be making their full-length debuts in the role of Prince Siegfried. Casting is subject to change.

Alongside the 21 company dancers, Swan Lake also features students and Trainees from Princeton Ballet School, the Official School of American Repertory Ballet, as members of the corps de ballet and other supporting roles, furthering the connection between ARB's professional artists and the aspiring dancers of tomorrow.

Special Add-Ons and Events are available for select performances of Swan Lake designed for children and families, dancers seeking a master class, and patrons who might benefit from audio description services.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 07 Hrs 03 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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