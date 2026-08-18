POP UP DANCES FESTIVAL to Return to Vancouver Public Library

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New Works will bring back Pop Up Dances Festival to the Central Library for two days of live dance and movement in unexpected spaces. Co-presented with the Vancouver Public Library, this site-specific festival invites audiences to experience the library's iconic, colosseum-inspired architecture transformed through dance and movement.

Running September 18 - 19, 2026, this year's Pop Up Dances Festival takes audiences on a unique, vertical walking tour of VPL's Central Library. Guided performances start on the North Plaza at the Georgia Street Promenade entrance, and continue through the library floors, all the way up to the beautiful rooftop garden. Coinciding with the opening weekend of BC Culture Days, Pop Up Dances invites audiences of all ages to experience five brilliant, site-specific dance works completely free of charge.

Pop Up Dances Festival

September 18 - 19, 2026 | at various times

Vancouver Public Library, Central Library (350 W Georgia St. Vancouver)

FREE | All ages welcome

Full performance schedule and artist details: https://www.newworks.ca/

This year, the Festival features five captivating site-specific performances by celebrated artists and collectives:

Elizabeth Louie & Denae Harpham (former Ballet BC Annex dancers) at the North Plaza

Juolin Lee at Level 5 Escalator Landing

Sarah Hutton & Aiden Cass (Generous Mess) at Level 8 Grand Staircase

Rita Spirit (Rita Barieieva) at Level 8 South Terrace

Action At A Distance & All Bodies Dance Project at Level 9 Rooftop Garden

With three tour times per day, audiences are invited to drop in for a single performance or stay for the full, guided experience. The tour runs rain or shine.

Friday, September 18, 2026 - 12pm | 2pm | 4pm

Saturday, September 19, 2026 - 1pm | 2:30pm | 4pm

Registration is not required to attend, but we ask that you register so that we can anticipate audience size, and communicate with you about any updates or changes to the event. Please register through this link.

About New Works

New Works creates responsive, artist-centred programs shaped by the evolving needs of diverse dance communities. Celebrating 33 years of impact in Vancouver, the organization makes space for creative growth, audience connection, and accessible art engagement. Their work spans public presentations, residencies, outreach, and artist support services-always grounded in equity, collaboration, and long-term relationship building. From workshops and mentorships to management services, New Works is proud to champion artists at all career stages practicing a rich diversity of cultural and contemporary dance forms. Discover upcoming programs at newworks.ca.

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