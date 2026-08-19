Dance/NYC to Honor CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Choreographers Arturo Lyons And Omari Wiles

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Dance/NYC has named Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles, Tony Award-winning Co-Choreographers of CATS: The Jellicle Ball on Broadway, as recipients of the 2026 NEW YORKERS FOR DANCE Award. The award recognizes their extraordinary leadership in bringing ballroom culture to new audiences, while preserving its integrity and championing the community from which it comes. Lyons and Wiles will be honored at NEW YORKERS FOR DANCE, Dance/NYC's annual celebration, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at 26 Bridge in DUMBO, Brooklyn.

'Ballroom has always been a space where people build community and imagine a more resilient future. Arturo and Omari carry that forward every time they enter a rehearsal room or a stage, and it's exactly what we mean when we talk about dance as a common good, says Raquel Du Toit, Dance/NYC Executive Director. “Honoring them this year is our way of recognizing that culture isn't handed down from institutions. It is built by communities who have been doing this work all along, and our job at Dance/NYC is to make sure they are valued and resourced.'

(he/him/his) is a Tony Award-winning choreographer based in New York, trained across Hip Hop, Vogue, Reggae, and Street Jazz. He has choreographed for prestigious New York showcases such as The Carnival Choreographers Ball and Dance Harlem, produced his own Off-Broadway show, Vogue 4 Your Life, and served as choreographer on HBO Max’s Legendary. His work has taken him to stages and studios in London, Paris, Berlin, Russia, Korea, Japan, and China, and includes music videos and performances alongside artists such as Madonna. His work has been featured in Dance Magazine, NY1, and Playbill.

(he/him/his), also known as Omari NiNa Oricci, is a Tony Award-winning choreographer and dancer whose style blends West African, Vogue, Modern and House traditions. Born in Senegal, he began training in West African dance at age six. Wiles founded The House of Nina Oricci and serves as Creative Director of LES BALLET AFRIK. He has worked with artists including Janet Jackson, Beyoncé, and Madonna, performed at The Joyce Theater and the Guggenheim, and has been featured in Dance Magazine and The New York Times.

This year, Dance/NYC is calling its broader community to the dance floor—artists, advocates, funders, policymakers, and neighbors—for an evening that celebrates dance as a powerful force for connection, cultural expression, and belonging, and an invitation to imagine a future where dance is valued as a common good. By bringing people together on the dance floor, NEW YORKERS FOR DANCE recognizes that gathering through movement is one of the ways community is built, culture is shared, and lasting support for dance grows. The evening reflects Dance/NYC's vision of a stronger, more connected dance ecosystem where everyone has a place on the dance floor, and everyone has a role in shaping the future of the field.

The night will feature a dance party with music by DJ Ali Coleman, an open bar and hors d’oeuvres, and pop-up installations by local artists and Dance/NYC grantees. All proceeds support Dance/NYC's work investing directly in dance workers, expanding access to resources and professional development, and advocating for policies that strengthen the dance workforce.

Tickets start at $150 and are available at Dance.NYC/NYFD. There are three tiers available:

Mover ($150): One general admission ticket

Amplifier ($300): One general admission ticket, plus cover the cost of a community ticket for a dance worker

Champion ($500): One general admission ticket, plus cover the cost of two community tickets for dance workers

A limited number of community tickets will be available for dance workers and community partners for whom the ticket price is a barrier to attending. Details on how to express interest are available on the event webpage.

More on 26 Bridge Recent Articles Tickets Now on Sale for NEW YORKERS FOR DANCE Dance/NYC Benefit

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