Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Welcomes Three New Company Dancers
The company will present EXPOSED at Tribeca Performing Arts Center with its expanded ensemble of dancers.
Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has welcomed Caleb Ballantine, Justice Jackson, and Amari Snead to its professional dance company.
“My Company dancers deepen, shape, and animate every aspect of my choreographic work. I am incredibly grateful for the long-standing creative relationships I share with so many remarkable artists – many of whom have danced with us for over 10 years. I am equally energized by the vibrant new voices joining our company. With Caleb, Justice, and Amari adding to the mix, we now are a community of 16 diverse, talented, and unique performers. Each dancer brings a distinct physicality and perspective to the work, alongside extraordinary movement clarity, expressive theatricality, precision, technique, passion, and diligence. As we enter our 27th Performance Season and continue the development of Exposed toward its forthcoming premiere March 11-13, 2027 at Tribeca Performing Arts Center, I am inspired by the artistry, curiosity, and commitment of our exceptional ensemble,” said Amanda Selwyn, Artistic/Executive Director.
About the Dancers
Caleb Ballantine is a New York City-based dancer and company member with Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre, Umami Playground NYC, and The Barnhill Movement Collective based in Albany, NY. Caleb completed his BA in Dance and Anthropology at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, NY, and has trained at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, Hubbard Street Dance in Chicago, and the American Dance Festival at Duke University. He has extensive training across diverse movement styles including Contemporary, Hip-Hop, House, Breaking, Ballet, Salsa, Tango, and Afro-Caribbean dance. Caleb has been mentored by renowned artists including Michele Byrd-McPhee, D. Sabela Grimes, Robert Battle, Michelle N. Gibson, Nina Flagg, Maria Tores, Shakia Barron, Moncell Durden, Chuck Davis and Paul Dennis. His time living in Medellín, Colombia, and Buenos Aires, Argentina, has deepened his understanding of dance as a cultural and social force for positive connections and joy.
Justice Jackson was born and raised in Houston, TX, and studied at Sam Houston State University, class of 2022, where he received his BFA in dance. Justice has had the opportunity to perform professionally in numerous works such as the Houston Grand Opera in the production of Aida, Carnegie Hall's Can We Know Forgiveness, and New York City Center's Memoria, to name a few. Justice is also a recent Graduate from The Ailey School 2025 certificate program and former dancer with Contemporary West Dance Theater 2025-2026.
Amari Snead is a NYC-based dance artist and choreographer originally from Copperas Cove, Texas. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from Stephen F. Austin State University with a BFA in Dance Performance and Choreography. During his collegiate career, he was a member of Verve Contemporary Dance, where he developed his performance artistry and modern dance technique. His choreography was selected for presentation at the Artists for Hope Charity Concert in Houston, Texas. Amari has performed at the American College Dance Association in both adjudicated and gala concerts. His performance credits include works by Roderick George, Kihyoung Choi, and Abby Williams Chin, as well as works by Levi Marsman and TweetBoogie through the Ailey Extension Program. He has also performed internationally at the International Collegiate Theatre Festival during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland. Currently, Amari continues to advance his technical training and artistic development through the Limón Pro Training Program, further refining his versatility and approach to contemporary dance.
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