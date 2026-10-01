Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Welcomes Three New Company Dancers

NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has welcomed Caleb Ballantine, Justice Jackson, and Amari Snead to its professional dance company.

“My Company dancers deepen, shape, and animate every aspect of my choreographic work. I am incredibly grateful for the long-standing creative relationships I share with so many remarkable artists – many of whom have danced with us for over 10 years. I am equally energized by the vibrant new voices joining our company. With Caleb, Justice, and Amari adding to the mix, we now are a community of 16 diverse, talented, and unique performers. Each dancer brings a distinct physicality and perspective to the work, alongside extraordinary movement clarity, expressive theatricality, precision, technique, passion, and diligence. As we enter our 27th Performance Season and continue the development of Exposed toward its forthcoming premiere March 11-13, 2027 at Tribeca Performing Arts Center, I am inspired by the artistry, curiosity, and commitment of our exceptional ensemble,” said Amanda Selwyn, Artistic/Executive Director.

About the Dancers

Caleb Ballantine is a New York City-based dancer and company member with Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre, Umami Playground NYC, and The Barnhill Movement Collective based in Albany, NY. Caleb completed his BA in Dance and Anthropology at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, NY, and has trained at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, Hubbard Street Dance in Chicago, and the American Dance Festival at Duke University. He has extensive training across diverse movement styles including Contemporary, Hip-Hop, House, Breaking, Ballet, Salsa, Tango, and Afro-Caribbean dance. Caleb has been mentored by renowned artists including Michele Byrd-McPhee, D. Sabela Grimes, Robert Battle, Michelle N. Gibson, Nina Flagg, Maria Tores, Shakia Barron, Moncell Durden, Chuck Davis and Paul Dennis. His time living in Medellín, Colombia, and Buenos Aires, Argentina, has deepened his understanding of dance as a cultural and social force for positive connections and joy.

Justice Jackson was born and raised in Houston, TX, and studied at Sam Houston State University, class of 2022, where he received his BFA in dance. Justice has had the opportunity to perform professionally in numerous works such as the Houston Grand Opera in the production of Aida, Carnegie Hall's Can We Know Forgiveness, and New York City Center's Memoria, to name a few. Justice is also a recent Graduate from The Ailey School 2025 certificate program and former dancer with Contemporary West Dance Theater 2025-2026.

Amari Snead is a NYC-based dance artist and choreographer originally from Copperas Cove, Texas. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from Stephen F. Austin State University with a BFA in Dance Performance and Choreography. During his collegiate career, he was a member of Verve Contemporary Dance, where he developed his performance artistry and modern dance technique. His choreography was selected for presentation at the Artists for Hope Charity Concert in Houston, Texas. Amari has performed at the American College Dance Association in both adjudicated and gala concerts. His performance credits include works by Roderick George, Kihyoung Choi, and Abby Williams Chin, as well as works by Levi Marsman and TweetBoogie through the Ailey Extension Program. He has also performed internationally at the International Collegiate Theatre Festival during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland. Currently, Amari continues to advance his technical training and artistic development through the Limón Pro Training Program, further refining his versatility and approach to contemporary dance.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 14 Hrs 57 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Dance News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming