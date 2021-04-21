Young Melbourne Cellist To Perform On The Ghan From May 29 To June 1

From Saturday, May 29 until Tuesday, June 1, 2021 Melbourne Cellist Richard Narroway (29) will perform for guests on board The Ghan and will entertain locals along the journey from Darwin to Katherine, Alice Springs, Coober Pedy and Adelaide.

Narroway won the 2020 Freedman Classical Fellowship prize ($21,000), one of the most prestigious national music awards offered to Australian musicians. The life changing prize enables recipients to undertake a pro- posed creative and career-defining project, the Ghan journey is Narroway's.

The repertoire featured on The Ghan tour will include works by Peter Sculthorpe, Ross Edwards, Kate Moore, Elena Kats Chernin, and two exciting new electroacoustic commissions from Melbourne based composers Tilman Robinson and Stephen Selios Adam. These works will also feature on an upcoming album Narroway will record later in the year.

Repeater Productions will film The Ghan journey, directed by Ben Golotta. The visual recordings will un- doubtedly lend a striking visual and narrative dimension to the cellist's endeavour, which will accompany the eventual recording release, and ultimately entice a broad range of listeners to his music.

"Whether my performances are aboard the train for fellow guests, underground in the opal mining town of Coober Pedy or out in the vast deserted landscape, the profound presence of these stunning visual back- drops will serve to elevate the music in a truly exceptional way," says Narroway.

A spokesperson for Journey Beyond Rail Expeditions said the journey from Darwin to Adelaide was a trans- formative experience. "Travelling through the heart of Australia and being immersed in some of the country's most pristine landscapes will provide a unique setting for Richard's music while his performance for our Plat- inum guests will be a memorable addition to their journey".

Australian cellist Richard Narroway enjoys an international career as a sought-after performer, recording artist, and educator. The cellist is currently Cello lecturer at Melbourne Conservatorium, University of Mel- bourne. He spent ten years overseas earning degrees from Juilliard and Northwestern, with a Doctorate at the University of Michigan, and gave numerous performances across the world.

Narroway will give a pre-tour concert which includes some of the mentioned works on Thursday May 13 at Hanson Dyer Hall, Melbourne Conservatorium events.unimelb.edu.au/finearts-music/event/9852-richard-narroway- solo-cello-recital