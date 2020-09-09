What's Streaming: Classical Week Of September 14â€“20

Don't miss today's installment of Tulsa Opera's weekly Staying Alive series, a performance of Rachmaninoff's "These Summer Nights" by soprano Sarah Coburn, coming soon via TulsaOpera.com/StayingAlive.

Ms. Coburn, a Tulsa native, has appeared with leading companies around the world-from the Metropolitan Opera to the Wiener Staatsoper-and she will sing in Tulsa Opera's season-opening 'baseball Rigoletto' at ONEOK Field next month.

WHAT'S STREAMING: CLASSICAL (WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 14-20)

Monday, September 14 - Sunday, September 20

Shai Wosner's Daily Diabelli continues

Shai Wosner's Daily Diabelli, Day 1 (Theme)

Shai Wosner continues his month-long journey through Beethoven's Diabelli Variations. He started with the theme-a waltz by Anton Diabelli-on Tuesday, September 8, and he continues to perform and provide insight into one variation per day until he has completed all 33.

WHERE TO WATCH: Shai Wosner's Facebook and Instagram

Tuesday, September 15 at 5:00 p.m. PT

James Conlon discusses music of Walter Kaufmann in

live conversation presented by Colburn School

The Colburn School welcomes guest speaker James Conlon in its presentation of "Bohemia, Bombay, Bloomington: The Musical Exile of Walter Kaufmann," a webcast of conversation and music that sheds light on this Czech-American composer whose work had long been marginalized in the wake of Nazism and World War II. Mr. Conlon has been a driving force in drawing attention to such composers, including through the Ziering-Conlon Initiative for Recovered Voices at the Colburn School. The event features an interactive YouTube Q&A session and performances by the ARC (Artists of The Royal Conservatory) Ensemble and Colburn Conservatory of Music students.

WHERE TO WATCH: Colburn School's YouTube & Facebook and The Royal Conservatory's web site

Wednesday, September 16 at 2:00 p.m. CT

Tulsa Opera's Staying Alive continues with tenor Samuel White

Tulsa Opera's Staying Alive video series keeps the music alive amidst the shutdowns by bringing to viewers at-home performances from the company's featured artists every week. On Wednesday, September 16, tenor Samuel White sings "WinterstÃ¼rme" from Wagner's Die WalkÃ¼re. Pianist Lyndon Meyer accompanies.

WHERE TO WATCH: TulsaOpera.com/StayingAlive

Friday, September 18 at 2:00 p.m. PT

Wu Man presented by Museum of Making Music

Learn about the pipa with virtuoso Wu Man, who will share her experiences with this instrument and how she has used the pipa to bridge the musical past and present.

WHERE TO WATCH: Museum of Making Music's YouTube

Saturday, September 19 at 4:00 p.m. ET

Jen Shyu's Group Lesson: Inner Ear Strengthening for Improvisation

For her Patreon subscribers, singer / multi-instrumentalist / dancer / composer Jen Shyu brings people together from across the world to sing, talk, improvise, and grow musically as a group. This session marks the fifth in a series of group lessons via Ms. Shyu's Patreon, and for each session, she customizes the instruction for every registered participant.

WHERE TO SUBSCRIBE / PARTICIPATE: Jen Shyu's Patreon

Minnesota Orchestra at Home

Recently announced: Minnesota Orchestra Redesigns Fall Concert Season for

TV, Radio and Streaming Audiences. Click here for more information.

Minnesota Orchestra at Home shares video, audio and educational materials through the categories of Watch, Listen and Learn, including videos from the Orchestra's archives and newly-created "mini-concerts" directly from the homes of Orchestra musicians. Stay tuned to the Minnesota Orchestra web site and social media channels for a steady stream of new content.

WHERE TO WATCH / LISTEN: MinnesotaOrchestra.org/AtHome and Minnesota Orchestra's Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter

Jen Shyu's March for Jacob Blake, performed by HOCKET ensemble

On Wednesday, September 2, HOCKET ensemble presented the world premiere of Jen Shyu's new work March for Jacob Blake for piano four-hands. The work was written for the ensemble's commissioning project #What2020SoundsLike, for which 50 composers were asked to create short works in response to the many events and issues that the world has faced this year.

View More Classical Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You