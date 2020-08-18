What's Streaming: Classical Week Of August 24â€“30

Tulsa Opera's Staying Alive continues with mezzo-soprano RenÃ©e Rapier and more.

WHAT'S STREAMING: CLASSICAL (WEEK OF AUGUST 24-30)

Wednesday, August 26 at 2:00 p.m. CT

Tulsa Opera's Staying Alive continues with mezzo-soprano RenÃ©e Rapier

Tulsa Opera's Staying Alive video series keeps the music alive amidst the shutdowns by bringing to viewers at-home performances from the company's featured artists every week. On Wednesday, August 26, mezzo-soprano RenÃ©e Rapier sings "Mon coeur s'ouvre Ã ta voix" from Saint-SaÃ«ns's Samson et Dalila. Ms. Rapier recently appeared as Suzuki in Tulsa Opera's Madama Butterfly.

WHERE TO WATCH: TulsaOpera.com/StayingAlive

Wednesday, August 26 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Friday, August 28 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 30 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Shai Wosner joins Christine Goerke and Tessa Lark,

among other artists, in virtual Great Lakes Chamber Music Festival

Shai Wosner will be featured on three virtual programs of this summer's Great Lakes Chamber Music Festival. First, on Wednesday, August 26 at 7:00 p.m. ET, he joins cellist Paul Watkins of the Emerson String Quartet; violist Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu, who has collaborated with artists from Midori to Yuja Wang; and violinist Tessa Lark, an Avery Fisher Career Grant recipient and Naumburg Competition winner. They perform works by Mozart, Beethoven, and Britten. On Friday, August 28 at 7:00 p.m. ET, Mr. Wosner performs Brahms's Two Songs for voice, viola, and piano, Op. 91, with world-renowned, Richard Tucker Award-winning soprano Christine Goerke and founding member of the Brentano String Quartet, violist Misha Amory. The program on Sunday, August 30 at 1:00 p.m. ET features Mr. Wosner with Christine Goerke and Paul Watkins in music by Massenet and more. The performances were pre-recorded at the Kaufman Music Center's Merkin Concert Hall in New York.

WHERE TO WATCH: Great Lakes Chamber Music Festival's YouTube

On-demand through end of August

James Conlon and LA Opera's audio-streamed Ring cycle

Ten years after presenting the city of Los Angeles' first complete staging of Wagner's epic tetralogy Der Ring des Nibelungen, Music Director James Conlon and LA Opera invite online audiences to re-immerse themselves in these classic performances. The audio is accompanied by a video feed featuring photos from the 2010 production and libretto subtitles. Also learn more about The Ring via Mr. Conlon's pre-performance talks on each opera via LA Opera's SoundCloud.

WHERE TO LISTEN: LAOpera.org/Ring

Minnesota Orchestra at Home

Minnesota Orchestra at Home shares video, audio and educational materials through the categories of Watch, Listen and Learn, including videos from the Orchestra's archives and newly-created "mini-concerts" directly from the homes of Orchestra musicians. Stay tuned to the Minnesota Orchestra web site and social media channels for a steady stream of new content.

WHERE TO WATCH / LISTEN: MinnesotaOrchestra.org/AtHome and Minnesota Orchestra's Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter

#ICYMI: In Case You Missed It

WQXR's In Conversation: DavÃ³ne Tines

WQXR's James Bennett sat down with DavÃ³ne Tines for a special episode of In Conversation as part of the "Mostly Mozart on WQXR" Festival to talk about his chamber Opera The Black Clown, the relationship between Bach's music and R&B, and how sometimes just being in the room (or on stage) is already a form of protest.

WHERE TO LISTEN: WQXR.org/story/Conversation-Davone-Tines

Hough plays Hough: Sonata No.4 (Vida Breve)

In 2019 at the Tippet Rise Art Center in Montana, Stephen Hough performed a recital that included his own Sonata No. 4 (Vida Breve), about which he said:

"In the world of the arts-in painting, literature, and music-death has always been a central subject resulting in the most exalted and inexhaustible expression... My fourth piano sonata takes a more abstract if still melancholy inspiration from such ideas: life's brevity, a 'sonata' which ends sooner than expected."

Click above to watch the performance as part of the virtual series Tippet Rise & Friends at Home. Click here to watch the rest of the recital, which includes Liszt's FunÃ©railles, Gounod's MÃ©ditation sur le Premier PrÃ©lude de Piano de S. Bach, and Chopin's Nocturne Op. 9, No. 2.

