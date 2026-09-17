WAR & REQUIEM to Launch Voices Of Ascension 2026-2027 Season

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Voices of Ascension will kick off its 2026–2027 season with Grand Choral Opening: War & Requiem on Thursday, October 29, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at Church of the Ascension.

War & Requiem pairs musical grandeur with profound human depth. Composed amid the threat of Napoleon's advancing armies, Haydn's Mass in Time of War transforms the Mass into both a plea for mercy and a rallying cry for courage in the face of uncertainty. Nearly a century later, Fauré's Requiem offers a striking counterpoint. Where earlier Requiems summon fear and judgment, Fauré turns toward grace, tenderness, and light. Together, these works open the season with a meditation on conflict, consolation, and the search for meaning in challenging times.

Voices welcomes sopranos Meredith Wohlgemuth and Sarah Frei, mezzo-soprano Lucia Bradford, tenor Matthew Swensen, and baritone Joseph Parrish as guest soloists for this performance.

Through a blend of contemporary and historical repertoire, the 2026-27 season, The Radiant Depths, spans the Renaissance to newly commissioned works and rarely heard masterworks, reflecting both the breadth of the tradition and the depth of expression that defines it as Voices traces a season-long journey through enduring questions about mortality, transcendence, and our relationship to one another. Many of these works emerged during periods of uncertainty and upheaval, asking questions that continue to feel deeply familiar: where we find meaning, how communities endure, and what sustains us through challenging times.

Voices of Ascension's 37th season celebrates the profound creativity that shapes choral music's legacy and future by inviting listeners into radiant musical landscapes where sound becomes a space for discovery, and the boundary between past and present begins to dissolve.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 07 Hrs 13 Min 57 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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