On July 19, The New York Philharmonic and Principal Trombone Joseph Alessi performed Chick Corea’s Trombone Concerto, Corea’s final completed work, written for Alessi, at Bravo! Vail.

Giancarlo Guerrero also conducts the World Premiere of a work by Nina Shekhar, co-commissioned by Bravo! Vail and the Orchestra, and Dvořák’s glorious New World Symphony.

Check out a video clip from the performance below!

Video Credit: Tristan Cook