Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Yo-Yo Ma Performs in Vaccination Clinic After Receiving Second Dose

The cellist performed for 15 minutes in observation, while masked and distanced from others.

Mar. 14, 2021  

After receiving his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Yo-Yo Ma treated other waiting patients with a performance at Berkshire Community College's vaccination clinic.

State Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli thanked the musician on Twitter for "bringing hope and optimism through his beautiful music."

Check out photos and video below!

Yo-Yo Ma is a cellist who has performed as a soloist with orchestras around the world. He has recorded more than 90 albums and received 18 Grammy Awards.

In addition to recordings of the standard classical repertoire, he has recorded a wide variety of folk music such as American bluegrass music, traditional Chinese melodies, the tangos of Argentinian composer Ástor Piazzolla, and Brazilian music. He has collaborated with artists including jazz singer Bobby McFerrin, guitarist Carlos Santana, Sérgio Assad and his brother, Odair, and singer-songwriter and guitarist James Taylor. Ma's primary performance instrument is a Montagnana cello crafted in 1733 and valued at US$2.5 million.

He has been a United Nations Messenger of Peace since 2006. He was awarded The Glenn Gould Prize in 1999, the National Medal of Arts in 2001, Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011, and Polar Music Prize in 2012.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin: Hot Mess Princess Onesie
Women's Two Show Day Jacket
Patti Murin: Princess Bed Head T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories
Juan María Solare Releases Pampa Desmedida Photo

Juan María Solare Releases 'Pampa Desmedida'

2021 ABO Award Announced Photo

2021 ABO Award Announced

Cellist Oliver Herbert Receives Avery Fisher Career Grant Photo

Cellist Oliver Herbert Receives Avery Fisher Career Grant

Jen Shyu & Jade Tongue Celebrate New Album With A Live-Streamed Performance From Roule Photo

Jen Shyu & Jade Tongue Celebrate New Album With A Live-Streamed Performance From Roulette


More Hot Stories For You

  • The Plymouth Arts Center to Host The WATER'S EDGE ARTISTS, Painters for Preservation Exhibition
  • The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Presents INFLUENCE
  • LunART Celebrates Young Artists In A Virtual Visual Arts Exhibition
  • Exclusive: Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP Returns in Virtual Format This Year