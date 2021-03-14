VIDEO: Yo-Yo Ma Performs in Vaccination Clinic After Receiving Second Dose

After receiving his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Yo-Yo Ma treated other waiting patients with a performance at Berkshire Community College's vaccination clinic.

State Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli thanked the musician on Twitter for "bringing hope and optimism through his beautiful music."

Check out photos and video below!

Yo-Yo Ma is a cellist who has performed as a soloist with orchestras around the world. He has recorded more than 90 albums and received 18 Grammy Awards.

In addition to recordings of the standard classical repertoire, he has recorded a wide variety of folk music such as American bluegrass music, traditional Chinese melodies, the tangos of Argentinian composer Ástor Piazzolla, and Brazilian music. He has collaborated with artists including jazz singer Bobby McFerrin, guitarist Carlos Santana, Sérgio Assad and his brother, Odair, and singer-songwriter and guitarist James Taylor. Ma's primary performance instrument is a Montagnana cello crafted in 1733 and valued at US$2.5 million.

He has been a United Nations Messenger of Peace since 2006. He was awarded The Glenn Gould Prize in 1999, the National Medal of Arts in 2001, Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011, and Polar Music Prize in 2012.