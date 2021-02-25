VIDEO: Pianist Marjan Kiepura Offers New Insights Into Chopin Repertoire With Masterclass Workshops

Pianist Marjan Kiepura returns to YouTube with three new videos this time involving masterclass workshops on Chopin's Raindrop Prelude Op. 28, No. 15, Mazurka Op. 24, No. 1 in G Minor and the iconic Mazurka Op. 17, No. 4 in A minor.

Marjan Kiepura has performed and recorded these works for many years and has offered performance suggestions and practice methods through these masterclasses. The videos are not only intended for pianists and students but also for the many interested in the repertoire of Frederic Chopin. Viewers have commented favorably such as "Love the discussion of this work" and "A wonderful service to students of the piano."

Kiepura, who has a particular interest in Chopin's Mazurkas, believes they provide the key to Chopin's personality and in particular, to his idiomatic Polish traits. Marjan's own family connection to Chopin has been informed by his parents, the celebrated soprano Marta Eggerth and Polish tenor Jan Kiepura.

This project is a continuation of Marjan Kiepura's exploration of the works of Chopin both on CD and video following his acclaimed CD, "Images of a Homeland". The CD is available by MP3 on http://www.patriamusic.com, https://cdbaby.com, http://www.iTunes.com, Spotify and other internet venues. These videos may be viewed on Marjan Kiepura's YouTube channel.