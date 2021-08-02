Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Lotus Chamber Music Collective to Perform Next Week At The Omnipresent Music Festival

This concert takes place at the Morris-Jumel Mansion's Sunken Garden next week on Monday, August 9, 2021, and starts at 4 PM EDT.

Members of the Lotus Chamber Music Collective, Tiffany Weiss (violin), Sasha Ono (cello), Carolina Diaz Chan (viola), and Emily Frederick (violin), will be performing a free concert of works by Fanny Mendelssohn, Rhiannon Giddens, Henriettë Bosmans, Florence B. Price, and Jessie Montgomery. This concert takes place at the Morris-Jumel Mansion's Sunken Garden next week on Monday, August 9, 2021, and starts at 4 PM EDT. This concert, along with the other festival events, is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required.

Visit www.omnipresentmusicfestival.org for more info.


