The Lotus Chamber Music Collective to Perform Next Week At The Omnipresent Music Festival

Members of the Lotus Chamber Music Collective, Tiffany Weiss (violin), Sasha Ono (cello), Carolina Diaz Chan (viola), and Emily Frederick (violin), will be performing a free concert of works by Fanny Mendelssohn, Rhiannon Giddens, Henriettë Bosmans, Florence B. Price, and Jessie Montgomery. This concert takes place at the Morris-Jumel Mansion's Sunken Garden next week on Monday, August 9, 2021, and starts at 4 PM EDT. This concert, along with the other festival events, is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required.

The Omnipresent Music Festival has a proud partnership with Essentia Water.

Morris-Jumel Mansion is a proud member of the Historic House Trust of New York City and partner of the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation. The museum is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with New York City Council and Gale A. Brewer, Manhattan Borough President, and Councilman, Ydanis Rodriguez.

Visit www.omnipresentmusicfestival.org for more info.