The Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra To Present the World Premiere Of Errollyn Wallen's Violin Concerto

The Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra will present the world premiere of a new Violin Concerto by acclaimed Belize-born British composer Errollyn Wallen. This eagerly anticipated event will be performed on a program also featuring Tchaikovsky's Fifth Symphony. Two performances will take place on March 15 and 16, 2024 at 7:30 PM at the Jack Singer Concert Hall, Arts Commons, as part of the Calgary Phil's 2023/2024 Season.

“The pieces that came together for this Orchestra to be the one to give this premiere has been absolutely thrilling. There is no greater honour for musicians to be trusted with another artist's work like this — and especially so for one so brilliant and globally acclaimed as Errollyn Wallen.” says Calgary Phil Music Director Rune Bergmann.

Errollyn Wallen CBE is a multi-award-winning composer. She's renowned internationally for her 22 operas and numerous concertos, symphonies, chamber works, and more. This premiere is her first concerto for violin. Wallen is amongst the top-performed living composers globally, and her work has reached prestigious honours and stages, including the Queen's Golden and Diamond Jubilees, and 2012 Paralympics. Her first orchestral commission for BBC Proms marked the first time in Prom's history a Black woman's music had been performed.

Violinist Philippe Quint, hailed for his "searingly poetic lyricism" (The Daily Telegraph), brings his exceptional artistry and passion to this world premiere performance which has been a multi-year collaboration between Quint and Wallen. Three years ago, Quint approached Rune Bergmann after his appearance in the Calgary Phil's 2017/2018 Season to commission the piece with the Orchestra. This performance marks Quint's return to Calgary and is made possible by the support of the Lacey Virtuoso Program. Additional performances of the Violin Concerto performed by Quint will follow with Kansas City Symphony, Royal Scottish National Orchestra, and more. Tickets for Tchaikovsky 5 are available now. The performance will take place at the Jack Singer Concert Hall at Arts Commons in Calgary.

Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra

Tchaikovsky 5

Rune Bergmann, conductor

Philippe Quint, violin

March 15 + 16, 2024

Jack Singer Concert Hall, Arts Commons