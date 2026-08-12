The Adelaide Symphony Orchestra to Present Complete SIBELIUS Symphony Cycle at Adelaide Town Hall

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The Adelaide Symphony Orchestra will perform the complete cycle of Jean Sibelius's seven symphonies across three concerts at Adelaide Town Hall from September 12-19, 2026.

Led by Chief Conductor Mark Wigglesworth, the performances will form part of the ASO's 90th anniversary season and its Immersion concert series, which focuses on the works of major composers.

ASO Revisits Its History With Sibelius

The cycle will also revisit an important chapter in the orchestra's history. In 2007, the ASO became the first Australian orchestra to record and release the complete Sibelius Symphony Cycle.

"The benefits of immersing yourself in the complete symphonies of any composer are huge," Wigglesworth said. "It's fascinating to hear the whole journey they went through."

Sibelius's seven symphonies explore an evolving musical landscape shaped by themes of nature, memory and identity. Wigglesworth described the opportunity to hear the entire cycle performed live by the ASO as "an incredibly rare and unique orchestral event."

ASO violinist Lachlan Bramble, who participated in the orchestra's Sibelius recordings, said returning to the works during the orchestra's anniversary season carries particular significance.

"Sibelius's symphonies are a unique and wonderful sound world," Bramble said. "As an orchestra we have such a deep connection to Sibelius, and it's fitting to revisit this history as part of our 90th year."

He added that performing the complete cycle will be "physically challenging but hugely rewarding for the musicians and audiences alike."

The Adelaide Symphony Orchestra's Sibelius Symphony Cycle will be presented across three concerts at Adelaide Town Hall from September 12-19.

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