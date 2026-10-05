Tarmo Peltokoski to Headline HK Phil's SWIRE SYMPHONY UNDER THE STARS

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The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra has announced the return of its beloved free annual outdoor mega-concert, Swire Symphony Under The Stars on 13 November 2026 (Fri) at Central Harbourfront. For the first time, HK Phil Music Director Tarmo Peltokoski will take the helm, leading an enchanting evening of eclectic music for families and friends to enjoy together. Tickets will be available to the public for free through an online ballot system from 16 October 2026 (Fri).

During the evening, Peltokoski and Van Cliburn Gold Medal winner Aristo Sham will join forces on two pianos for Saint-Saëns's playful Carnival of the Animals, while HK Phil Principal Clarinet Andrew Simon and vocalist Talie Monin will perform some Gershwin favourites. Following John Williams's Star Wars Suite, Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture will arrive with fireworks in the much-anticipated finale to this beloved event. Mayanne Mak returns as the presenter to guide the musical journey.

Online registration for the ticket ballot will be available at suts.hkphil.org/reg from 10AM on 16 October (Fri) to 7PM on 20 October (Tue). The results of the ballot will be published on the same website on 23 October (Fri). Each successful applicant will receive an email notification.

The performance will also be streamed live on the HK Phil website, Facebook page, YouTube channel, and WeChat Channel, as well as the SwireThrive and Swire Pacific Facebook pages. It will also be broadcast live on RTHK TV31, RTHK website and CCTV.com.

The HK Phil wishes to express its deepest gratitude to the Swire Group, whose steadfast support as Principal Patron since 2006 remains the cornerstone of the orchestra's growth. Through this shared vision of artistic excellence and community engagement, the HK Phil continues to bring the finest classical music to audiences in Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland and across the globe.

Join the HK Phil for an evening of music, perfect for family and friends.

Online Registration for Ticket Ballot

Members of the public can register for the ticket ballot and apply for up to four tickets on the Swire Symphony Under The Stars webpage suts.hkphil.org/reg from 10AM on 16 October (Fri) to 7PM on 20 October (Tue) at 7PM. Registrants must provide their name, a valid email address and mobile number.

Each person may submit only one ballot. If duplicate registrations are found, the system will process only the latest entry. All registrations submitted during the online registration period have an equal chance of being selected. Successful registrants will receive a confirmation email with a registration reference number.

Ballot Result Announcement

The ballot result listed with the registration reference number will be announced on suts.hkphil.org/reg on 23 October (Fri). Successful applicants will receive a notification and their e-tickets via email. For admission, they can either show the QR codes on the e-tickets using their smartphones or present printed copies of their tickets.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 16 Hrs 05 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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