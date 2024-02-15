Tafelmusik to Present the World Premiere Of STAIRCASES by Alison Mackay in March

A pinnacle of Tafelmusik's 45th anniversary season is the world premiere of Staircases by former Tafelmusik double bassist Alison Mackay, whose award-winning multimedia programs have enhanced the orchestra's reputation for artistic innovation. Designed in collaboration with the acclaimed American bass-baritone and composer Jonathan Woody, and with music direction by Julia Wedman, this program explores the remarkable cultural symbolism of staircases through words, images, and music. Staircases takes place on March 22 and 23 at 8 PM, and March 24 at 3 PM at Jeanne Lamon Hall, Trinity-St. Paul's Centre.



So much more than architectural conveniences, staircases became theatres of power, markers of status, settings for musical performances, and avenues for slavery and freedom. Whether they were climbed by the richest or the least powerful in baroque society, staircases made a rich setting for both the music and the human dramas that unfolded on them.



Staircases includes works by Lully, Purcell, Handel, Corelli, Fux, Platti, Bach, and Vivaldi. It culminates with the premiere of a new work by Jonathan Woody, whose artistic practice is informed by his deep understanding of historical issues and his commitment to social equity and justice. Scored for bass-baritone and orchestra, the final movement of the new work includes a setting of a passage from the poem “On Imagination” by the influential 18th-century African-American poet, Phyllis Wheatly. As “the most celebrated enslaved person in the British Empire” (The New Yorker), Wheatly gave voice to the growing antislavery movement.



Mackay's idea for Staircases emerged from her research for two previous Tafelmusik multimedia programs that touched on the subject of the transatlantic slave trade.



“I had wanted to go deeper in examining the debt which some of our most beloved works of art and music owed to the proceeds from slavery,” says Mackay. “The focus on staircases was a quirky choice of theme, but it allowed for a lot of gorgeous music, as well as an opportunity to gradually build a case about complex connections between the arts and economic issues.”



“Working with Alison on her creations is always a career highlight for me,” says Juila Wedman. “She has an amazing gift for taking something that seems simple and finding deep meaning and surprising associations. Alison connects the dots in unusual and wonderful ways, and many of the concepts from her research will remain percolating in my brain for many years after these concerts have ended.”



“Alison Mackay's genius for connecting the music we love with the world from which it came has been enchanting and enriching us for many years now,” says Artistic Co-Director Cristina Zacharias. “Staircases offers us another opportunity to deepen our understanding of issues that are more relevant than ever. We're so glad to welcome back Jonathan Woody, whose artistic voice is an integral part of this program. Jonathan has been a friend of Tafelmusik since he first appeared with us in 2016 as one of the winners of our vocal competition. Staircases is sure to be a profound and fascinating journey for musicians and audience alike.”



PERFORMANCE DETAILS:



Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra presents the world premiere of

Staircases

Directed by Julia Wedman, violin

Created by Alison Mackay

Narrated by Jonathan Woody, singer & composer

Mar 22 & 23 at 8 PM | Mar 24 at 3 PM

Jeanne Lamon Hall, Trinity-St. Paul's Centre

Tickets start at $26.50. Available at tafelmusik.org