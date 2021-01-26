Space Time Continuo Presents PACHELBEL'S MAGNIFICAT FUGUES

Pachelbel's "Canon in D" is one of the most famous and frequently heard works in the entire classical repertoire. However, Johann Pachelbel (1653-1706) was very prolific, composing a large body of both sacred and secular works, and was enormously popular during his lifetime - as well as a major influence on J.S. Bach. After hearing Pachelbel's Magnificat Fugues for organ - which number over 90 in all, each just one to two minutes long - cellist Amanda Keesmaat was inspired to arrange a number of the fugues for three cellos. Keesmaat, director of Space Time Continuo, invited fellow cellists Elinor Frey and Camille Paquette-Roy to join her in performing these premiere arrangements, along with Luc Beauséjour (organ) and Sylvain Bergeron (archlute) for additional music by Pachelbel, including transcriptions of his Violin Sonatas and, yes, the famous Canon.

The concert presented by Space Time Continuo will be streamed from the Conservatoire de musique de Montréal on Friday, February 19 at 6:00 pm.

"Every cellist everywhere is asked to perform Pachelbel's famous Canon in D, with its repetitive ground bass, at weddings, funerals, and a million other occasions," says Keesmaat, "But Pachelbel wrote so much other wonderful music. So, this version of the Magnificat Fugues is like our revenge - the cellists are now in the spotlight!" Recordings of ten of the fugues may be heard on Space Time Continuo's Bandcamp page and the trio has also recorded three videos, here. Upcoming projects for the ensemble include Trio Sonatas by Carolo.

Director of Space Time Continuo, cellist Amanda Keesmaat performs frequently with Arion Baroque Orchestra, Studio de Musique Ancienne de Montreal (SMAM), Clavecin en Concert, among other ensembles, and is an original member of Skye Consort. She plays cello and continuo on numerous JUNO Award-winning recordings.

Elinor Frey is a leading Canadian-American cellist and researcher. Her acclaimed albums on the Belgian label Passacaille include the 2020 release, Giuseppe Clemente Dall'Abaco: Cello Sonatas (2020) which received a Diapason d'Or. Her current release is Antonio Vandini: Complete Works, a project in collaboration with Marc Vanscheeuwijck.

Cellist Camille Paquette-Roy works frequently with a variety of ensembles including Quatuor esca, ensemble Les Songes and Arion Baroque Orchestra, and is also an active performer in Montreal's pop music scene.

A pioneer of early music in Canada, Sylvain Bergeron is a master of the lute and its family of plucked instruments, including the theorbo, archluth and baroque guitar. Bergeron has participated in more than 70 recordings, and is co-founder and co-artistic director of Montreal's La Nef.

Harpsichordist and organist Luc Beauséjour leads an active performing career in Canada and abroad, and has recorded some twenty albums for Analekta, Naxos, CBC Records, and the early-music.com labels. Beauséjour founded Montreal's Clavecin en concert, with the mission of promoting music written for the harpsichord, both as a solo instrument and as part of an orchestra.

DETAILS:

SPACE TIME CONTINUO PRESENTS

PACHELBEL'S MAGNIFICAT FUGUES

ONLINE ONLY: FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19, 6:00 PM

Tickets are $12.75 for students, $17.75 regular, with $32.75 suggested for a family group.

Click here, contact billetterie@conservatoire.gouv.qc.ca, call 514 873-4031, ext. 313, or visit:

spacetimecontinuo.com