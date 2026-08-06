Single Tickets On Sale Now for Orpheus Chamber Orchestra's New Season

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3x GRAMMY-winning conductorless Orpheus Chamber Orchestra has released single tickets for its 2026/2027 season. Lucas and Arthur Jussen will perform on October 17 in Stern Auditorium at Carnegie Hall as part of Orpheus for All. Isata Kanneh-Mason will perform on November 17 in Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall. Anthony McGill will perform on December 16 at the 92nd Street Y. Paul Huang will perform on April 17 in Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall. Garrick Ohlsson will perform on May 16 at the 92nd Street Y.

Founded in 1972, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra is a conductorless ensemble built on a collaborative artistic model. The orchestra has performed at Carnegie Hall for more than 50 years and continues to present concerts while supporting music education and community engagement across New York City.

Through its Orpheus for All initiative, the orchestra partners with schools and organizations serving people living with dementia, while also providing thousands of free Carnegie Hall tickets to expand access to live classical music.

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