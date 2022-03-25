Second Single From New York Youth Symphony's Debut Album Is Live Today

With the release of New York Youth Symphony's debut album with Avie Records two weeks away, it seemed the perfect time to give listeners another taste of what's to come. The second single is "Piano Concerto in One Movement (Excerpt Allegretto)" featuring Pianist Michelle Cann. The single is available on APPLE MUSIC SPOTIFY and AMAZON MUSIC.



Featuring four works by three African American women composers - Florence Price, Valerie Coleman and Jessie Montgomery - the orchestra's first studio recording includes a number of premieres and will be released on AVIE Records on April 8, 2022, one day before the 115th anniversary of Price's birth.

The New York Youth Symphony comprises some of the world's most talented and awarded young musicians, aged 12 to 22 along with Music Director Michael Repper. Two recordings of works by Florence Price are firsts. Ethiopia's Shadow in America is the first recording of the work by an American orchestra. Her Piano Concerto in One Movement, with soloist Michelle Cann is the premiere recording of the composer's newly-discovered original orchestration.



Founded in 1963, the NYYS is internationally recognized for its award-winning and innovative educational programs for talented young musicians. As the premier independent music education organization for ensemble training in the New York metropolitan area, the NYYS has provided over 7,000 music students unparalleled opportunities to perform at world-class venues including Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Joe's Pub, and The Times Center, and to study with world-renowned artists. Beyond the instruction from accomplished musicians, students gain valuable life skills - commitment, discipline, focus, collaboration - and friendships that last a lifetime.