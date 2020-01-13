Sarasota Orchestra Presents Iconic Songs Of The 70s' In May Outdoor Pops Concert

The Sarasota Orchestra's Seventh Annual Outdoor Pops Concert honors the music from the 70s May 8 and 9 at Ed Smith Stadium, home of the Baltimore Orioles. Tickets to the performance are available after January 13, 2020.

Under the baton of guest conductor Chris Confessore, Iconic Songs of the '70s is a symphonic journey back in time to a great era of music including songs by Jim Croce, James Taylor, Carole King, Cat Stevens, Gordon Lightfoot, Fleetwood Mac, Neil Diamond, Joni Mitchell and more. The concert includes songs such as Fire and Rain, Landslide, Wild World, You've Got a Friend, If You Could Read My Mind, Time in a Bottle and more.

The show features vocals of Nashville based duo, Swearingen & Kelli, who faithfully recreate the magic of the '70s singer-songwriters.

The duo's brand new album, Cold-Hearted Truth , bridges the gap between folk singers and country rebels. Recorded in a series of live takes with Grammy Award-winning producer Mitch Dane (Jars of Clay, JJ Heller, The Blind Boys of Alabama), this third LP has been featured on Americana Highways, Cowboys and Indians, and Red Line Roots.

Swearingen & Kelli have shared the stage with artists including David Bromberg, Crystal Gayle and Kenny Rogers. Swearingen's song "You're Not Here With Me" was recorded by folk icon Tom Rush featuring Nanci Griffith on his album, What I Know .

Each performance of the Iconic Songs of the 70s' program will end with a fireworks display. This marks the seventh consecutive year the Sarasota Orchestra has participated in the Orioles' "Arts in the Ballpark" series. The performances at Ed Smith Stadium have sold out in the past. Concession stands will be open for purchasing traditional ballpark fare.

Tickets are available online through the Baltimore Orioles beginning January 14, 2020, at www.Orioles.com/orchestra. Phone orders at (941) 893-6300.





