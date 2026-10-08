Sarasota Concert Association Welcomes New Board Members

NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Sarasota Concert Association has announced the appointment of Denise Galambos and Michael Fischer to its Board of Directors, expanding the organization's leadership with two distinguished executives whose expertise and commitment to the arts will strengthen SCA's mission.

“We are delighted to welcome Denise and Michael to the SCA board,” said Charles Berardesco, Board President of the Sarasota Concert Association. “Each brings exceptional professional experience and a deep appreciation for the arts. Their leadership will help us continue presenting world‑class musical experiences to the Sarasota community.”

Denise Galambos

Denise Galambos was most recently Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer for Exelon Corporation, where she led enterprise‑wide HR strategy, talent development, labor relations, DEI initiatives, and HR operations. Her career at Exelon included senior leadership roles at Baltimore Gas & Electric overseeing customer operations, utility oversight, and human resources. Prior to joining Exelon, Denise practiced labor and employment law with Morgan Lewis & Bockius and served in the U.S. Department of Labor's Civil Rights Division. Galambos has also served on the boards of the Hippodrome Foundation and Arts for Learning Maryland.

Michael Fischer

Michael Fischer recently retired from Ernst & Young after a 35 year career as an audit partner at Ernst & Young. During his career, he served as the lead audit partner on a variety of large international clients. He also held a variety of other roles, including serving as Ernst & Young's U.S. Director of PCAOB Regulatory Matters. Michael spent seven years in Europe in Ernst & Young's SEC Capital Markets Group and held leadership roles across multiple U.S. and international offices during his more than three-decade career. He is a licensed CPA in New York and Florida, a member of the AICPA, and an adjunct instructor at the University of South Florida.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 18 Hrs 34 Min 57 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Classical Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming