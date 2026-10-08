Sarasota Concert Association Welcomes New Board Members
Galambos brings HR and arts board experience; Fischer contributes three decades of audit expertise.
The Sarasota Concert Association has announced the appointment of Denise Galambos and Michael Fischer to its Board of Directors, expanding the organization's leadership with two distinguished executives whose expertise and commitment to the arts will strengthen SCA's mission.
“We are delighted to welcome Denise and Michael to the SCA board,” said Charles Berardesco, Board President of the Sarasota Concert Association. “Each brings exceptional professional experience and a deep appreciation for the arts. Their leadership will help us continue presenting world‑class musical experiences to the Sarasota community.”
Denise Galambos
Denise Galambos was most recently Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer for Exelon Corporation, where she led enterprise‑wide HR strategy, talent development, labor relations, DEI initiatives, and HR operations. Her career at Exelon included senior leadership roles at Baltimore Gas & Electric overseeing customer operations, utility oversight, and human resources. Prior to joining Exelon, Denise practiced labor and employment law with Morgan Lewis & Bockius and served in the U.S. Department of Labor's Civil Rights Division. Galambos has also served on the boards of the Hippodrome Foundation and Arts for Learning Maryland.
Michael Fischer
Michael Fischer recently retired from Ernst & Young after a 35 year career as an audit partner at Ernst & Young. During his career, he served as the lead audit partner on a variety of large international clients. He also held a variety of other roles, including serving as Ernst & Young's U.S. Director of PCAOB Regulatory Matters. Michael spent seven years in Europe in Ernst & Young's SEC Capital Markets Group and held leadership roles across multiple U.S. and international offices during his more than three-decade career. He is a licensed CPA in New York and Florida, a member of the AICPA, and an adjunct instructor at the University of South Florida.
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