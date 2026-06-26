SOLER! Pianist Gerardo Teissonnière to Release New Steinway & Sons Album

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On August 7, 2026, Steinway Artist Gerardo Teissonnière will release SOLER!, his third album on the Steinway & Sons label following the critically acclaimed Beethoven: The Last Sonatas (2022) and Schubert: The Complete Impromptus. This new recording explores the keyboard sonatas of the Spanish composer Antonio Soler (1729-1783).



Padre Antonio Francisco Javier José Soler y Ramos, whose works span the late Baroque and early Classical periods, is primarily known for his keyboard sonatas, originally written for the harpsichord and fortepiano. The prolific composer wrote more than 500 works throughout his lifetime, including over 150 keyboard sonatas. It is believed that Soler studied under Domenico Scarlatti while serving at the Spanish royal palace and Monastery of San Lorenzo del Escorial in the mid-1700s. Regardless of whether Soler studied directly under the composer, he was well acquainted with Scarlatti's music and considered himself to be a “disciple of Scarlatti.”



Tracklist:

SOLER!

Gerardo Teissonnière



Padre Antonio Francisco Javier José Soler y Ramos (1729-1783)



Sonata in G Minor, R. 87

Sonata in D Major, R. 84

Sonata in D Minor, R. 39

Sonata in D Minor, R. 24

Sonata in D Minor, R. 15

Sonata in G minor, R. 42

Sonata in C Minor, R. 19

Sonata in F-Sharp Major, R. 90

Sonata in F-Sharp Minor, R. 85

Sonata in D-Flat Major, R. 88 About Gerardo Teissonnière



Regarded by international critics and audiences as an artist of extraordinary musicianship and rare sensibility since his acclaimed solo recital debut at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, pianist Gerardo Teissonnière brings to the concert stage an exciting amalgam of the diverse and important musical traditions he represents. From the Aspen Music Festival in Colorado, Lincoln Center in New York to concert halls in Asia, Europe, North and Latin America, he appears in solo recital, as soloist with orchestra, in duo-piano and chamber music performances in concert series as well as in radio and media broadcasts throughout the world.



Highlights of Mr. Teissonnière's recent concert seasons include his first visit to Japan (Tokyo, Osaka and Hamamatsu), his solo recital debut at the Maltz Performing Arts Center in Cleveland and his solo recital debut in Chicago. Previous seasons yielded return engagements in Austria (Barocksaal in Vienna), a sold-out appearance in The Artist's Living Room in Munich, his solo recital debut at the American Church in Paris, appearances with orchestras in concertos by Beethoven, solo and chamber music performances in Italy, in the United States with members of The Cleveland Orchestra, an appearance at the Teatro Nacional de Costa Rica, a performance for an audience of twenty thousand and a solo recital at the Diaoyucheng International Music Festival in Chongqing, China, his solo recital and concerto debuts in Beijing, and all-Chopin concerts in Poland. Mr. Teissonnière's diverse repertoire for the upcoming season will include music close to his Spanish, French and Latin American cultural heritage.



Mr. Teissonnière's debut recording of the last three Beethoven sonatas for the Steinway & Sons record label, available worldwide, was named one the best classical recordings of 2022 and received extraordinary critical acclaim, hailed as “a landmark recording” (James Manheim, AllMusic). A following album of the complete Schubert impromptus has gathered extraordinary critical acclaim and an unprecedented audience reception of more than 2 million streams worldwide as well as on compact disc.



Mr. Teissonnière began his musical training at an early age in his native Puerto Rico. Conservatory studies followed with Jesús Maria Sanromá, and at the Cleveland Institute of Music with Steinway Immortal Vitya Vronsky Babin, both disciples of Artur Schnabel and Alfred Cortot. He worked at the Aspen Music Festival with Jeaneane Dowis and in Europe with Dmitri Bashkirov. A frequent guest at international summer music festivals, Gerardo Teissonnière is Artistic Director of the Cleveland Institute of Music's Summer Young Artist Piano Seminar and is in great demand for his mentoring of young musicians. Many of his students are winners of top prizes at national and international competitions, and have performed as soloists on numerous occasions with some of the world's most important orchestras such as The Cleveland Orchestra, and in solo recital at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, among other venues. Mr. Teissonnière also conducts master classes and piano pedagogy seminars throughout the world.



Gerardo Teissonnière is the winner of the 2025 Governor's Award For The Arts in the Individual Artist category, the Cleveland Institute of Music's Alumni Achievement Award, the Arthur Loesser Memorial Performance Prize, and the Steinway & Sons and Judson Smart Living Awards in Education. An exclusive Steinway Artist, Mr. Teissonnière is on the artist rosters of the Ohio Arts Council and the Classically Connected Foundation in New York.

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