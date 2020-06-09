PREFORMANCES: SEASON OF HOPE Premieres Tonight

Tune in tonight at 9pm eastern to Facebook Live or You Tube Live to watch the premiere episode of Allison Charney's new virtual concert and conversation series, PREFORMANCES: Season of Hope, featuring special guest artist, pianist Benjamin Loeb.

In Season of Hope, series host, soprano Allison Charney, continues the PREFORMANCES mission of blurring the traditional barriers which exist between classical musicians and their audiences by providing an intimate and personal glimpse into top-level artists' practices along with her signature "un-Google-able" insights - all with a focus on the series' theme of hope. In addition, Allison and her guests will perform multiple musical selections on each episode.

A new 1/2 hour episode - each featuring different guest artists - will be released every other Tuesday and will then be available in audio format on Spotify or Apple Podcasts .

PREFORMANCES with Allison Charney reaffirms with Allison Charney that we embrace artists, audiences and music of all backgrounds, ethnicities, orientations and world-views. PREFORMANCES denounces racism and bigotry of any kind. We stand committed to equality, diversity, accessibility and injustice; anything less is unacceptable.

