OPERA ON TAP to Present Free Performance at Westside Community Garden
The performance will showcase music written in praise of the natural world, performed among the garden's flowers and winding paths.
Opera on Tap will present Enchantment in the Garden, a free afternoon of opera and classically inspired song, on Saturday, September 26 at Westside Community Garden.
The outdoor program will feature music from across the centuries written in celebration of nature and the natural world.
Featured performers will include Anna Aistova, Gabriella Giangreco and Marcel Sokalski, accompanied by Grace Han on piano.
Audience members may come and go throughout the performance, explore the garden’s paths, find a bench or remain for the complete program. A craft table will also be available for children to create garden-inspired projects to take home.
Enchantment in the Garden will begin at 5:30 p.m. on September 26 at Westside Community Garden, located on West 89th Street between Amsterdam and Columbus avenues in New York City.
Admission is free, and tickets are not required. In the event of rain, the concert will take place Sunday, September 27 at 5:30 p.m.
About Opera on Tap
Opera on Tap was founded in Brooklyn in 2005 and incorporated in 2006 to promote opera as a living and progressive art form while supporting developing artists.
What began as a monthly gathering of classically trained singers seeking performance opportunities has grown into a producing organization with 26 national and international chapters and a network of performers, creators and supporters.
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