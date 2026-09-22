 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

OPERA ON TAP to Present Free Performance at Westside Community Garden

The performance will showcase music written in praise of the natural world, performed among the garden's flowers and winding paths.

By:
OPERA ON TAP to Present Free Performance at Westside Community Garden

Opera on Tap will present Enchantment in the Garden, a free afternoon of opera and classically inspired song, on Saturday, September 26 at Westside Community Garden.

The outdoor program will feature music from across the centuries written in celebration of nature and the natural world.

Featured performers will include Anna Aistova, Gabriella Giangreco and Marcel Sokalski, accompanied by Grace Han on piano.

Audience members may come and go throughout the performance, explore the garden’s paths, find a bench or remain for the complete program. A craft table will also be available for children to create garden-inspired projects to take home.

Enchantment in the Garden will begin at 5:30 p.m. on September 26 at Westside Community Garden, located on West 89th Street between Amsterdam and Columbus avenues in New York City.

Admission is free, and tickets are not required. In the event of rain, the concert will take place Sunday, September 27 at 5:30 p.m.

About Opera on Tap

Opera on Tap was founded in Brooklyn in 2005 and incorporated in 2006 to promote opera as a living and progressive art form while supporting developing artists.

What began as a monthly gathering of classically trained singers seeking performance opportunities has grown into a producing organization with 26 national and international chapters and a network of performers, creators and supporters.

Click Here to Get Tickets


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Classical Music SHOWS

American Composers Orchestra: Hello, America: We Gather Here at Carnegie Hall in Classical Music American Composers Orchestra: Hello, America: We Gather Here at Carnegie Hall
Carnegie Hall (10/27-10/27)
NYFOS Next: A Perfect Rose: Dorothy Parker Songs in Classical Music NYFOS Next: A Perfect Rose: Dorothy Parker Songs
The Theater at 150 W 17th Street (9/27-9/27)
Carnegie Hall Presents: Santiago Cañón-Valencia and Victor Santiago Asuncion in Classical Music Carnegie Hall Presents: Santiago Cañón-Valencia and Victor Santiago Asuncion
Carnegie Hall (11/10-11/10)
American Composers Orchestra: New Virtuoso: Low End Theory at Carnegie Hall in Classical Music American Composers Orchestra: New Virtuoso: Low End Theory at Carnegie Hall
Carnegie Hall (3/18-3/18)
Grand Choral Opening: War & Requiem in Classical Music Grand Choral Opening: War & Requiem
Church of the Ascension (10/29-10/29)
New York Festival of Song: First-Name Basis in Classical Music New York Festival of Song: First-Name Basis
New York Festival of Song: First-Name Basis (10/20-10/20)
NYFOS Next: This Now Naked Life in Classical Music NYFOS Next: This Now Naked Life
The Theater at 150 W 17th Street (11/15-11/15)
View All Shows Add a Show

Buy Tickets