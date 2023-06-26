Naxos To Release Kevin Cole's Recording Of Gershwin's Rhapsody In Blue In Celebration Of The Work's 100th Anniversary

Jun. 26, 2023

Earlier this month, pianist Kevin Cole recorded Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue and Second Rhapsody with the National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic and conductor David Alan Miller. The Naxos label will release the recordings in early 2024, along with Cuban Overture, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Rhapsody in Blue.

Cole's recording of Concerto in F was released by Naxos in 2020. All are first recordings of these scores in The Gershwin Initiative Critical Edition made possible by the University of Michigan in cooperation with the Gershwin Estate.

Cole has performed with over 100 orchestras worldwide including sold out performances with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl, BBC Concert Orchestra at Royal Albert Hall, and the National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall. He is regarded as the foremost interpreter of George Gershwin's piano compositions and the first pianist to play all four of Gershwin's works for piano and orchestra in one concert (Albany Symphony). Cole is represented by JEJ Artists.



