National Arts Centre Orchestra to Serve as Orchestra-in-Residence at Domaine Forget

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Canada's National Arts Centre Orchestra is participating as Orchestra-in-Residence at Domaine Forget de Charlevoix in July 2026, as part of its conducting study program. The NAC Orchestra will support the mentorship and professional development of 12 emerging conductors this summer, led by Japanese-American maestro Kensho Watanabe. The first week of the 2026 program will culminate in a public performance by the NAC Orchestra on July 18, featuring cello soloist Marc Coppey.

Founded in 1978 on a 100-acre historic property overlooking the St. Lawrence River, Domaine Forget de Charlevoix is a non-profit organization dedicated to developing the next generation of artists through high-level training. Focused on the performing arts—including music and dance education, creation, and performance—Domaine Forget is also known for its annual summer music and dance festival, featuring concerts and public masterclasses.

The NAC Orchestra is deeply committed to supporting the next generation of artists, including through its flagship Mentorship and Resident Conductor programs. The annual Mentorship Program brings up to 50 participants to the National Arts Centre for three weeks of side-by-side coaching, training, and professional development with the NAC Orchestra's musicians and staff. The two-year Resident Conductor position is a full-time paid fellowship for an emerging conductor who works alongside the NAC Orchestra's Music Director, other titled conductors, and guest artists across two seasons. This collaboration with Domaine Forget further advances the National Arts Centre's national role in developing and nurturing Canadian and international talent.

About Canada's National Arts Centre Orchestra

Canada's National Arts Centre Orchestra, based in Ottawa, is one of the country's most vibrant and acclaimed ensembles. Since its founding in 1969, the NAC Orchestra has earned recognition for its passionate performances, innovative learning and engagement programs, and unwavering commitment to Canadian creativity.

Led by Music Director Alexander Shelley, the NAC Orchestra reflects the fabric and values of Canada, engaging communities from coast to coast to coast through inclusive programming, compelling storytelling, and visionary partnerships. Under Shelley's leadership, the ensemble has championed Canadian creation through its major tours, critically acclaimed recordings, and the commissioning of more than 50 new works by Canadian composers.

In fall 2025, the Orchestra announced an exciting new chapter with the appointment of world-renowned Finnish conductor John Storgårds as its next Music Director, beginning in the 2026–2027 season.

The Orchestra regularly collaborates with internationally celebrated performers, including James Ehnes, Angela Hewitt, Renée Fleming, Hilary Hahn, Jeremy Dutcher, Jan Lisiecki, Ray Chen, and Yeol Eum Son—affirming its reputation as a destination for world-class talent and the next generation of artists.

Beyond the concert stage, the NAC Orchestra's learning and engagement initiatives strengthen local arts ecosystems, deepen community connections, and foster cultural exchange. Its family and school programs include interactive performances, side-by-side mentorship with young musicians, and community concerts designed to spark curiosity and inspire a lifelong love of music.

The NAC Orchestra is also deeply committed to professional development, offering emerging artists opportunities to refine their craft through its annual Mentorship Program and two-year Resident Conductor position.

Touring regularly across Canada and internationally, the Orchestra has performed in every province and territory, as well as in North America, Europe, and Asia.

More on National Arts Centre Recent Articles National Arts Centre Unveils 2026–2027 Season Across Music, Theatre, Dance, and Popular Music 5/7/2026

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