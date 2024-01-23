Multi-Instrumental Quartet Invoke To Return To Long Island In Performance Presented By Concerts By The Pond

On Saturday, March 2, 2024, Austin-based, multi-instrumental quartet Invoke (Nick Montopoli, violin/banjo/vocals; Zach Matteson, violin/vocals; Karl Mitze, viola/mandolin/vocals; Geoff Manyin, cello/vocals) will be presented in concert by Concerts by the Pond. The performance –– marking Invoke's highly anticipated return to Long Island for the first time since 2019 –– will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church (1670 NY-25A). The program will feature Invoke performing several selections of their original music, including works from their new album Evolve & Travel, in addition to Enigma for the Night by Jocelyn C. Chambers and Tenebrae by Osvaldo Golijov.

Violinist Zach Matteson says of this original program and the group's return to Long Island for the first time in five years:

“We're very excited to be back in Long Island for the first time in 5 years! A lot has changed in the world since then and we've grown up a bit to meet it head on. In addition to music off of our new album and by exciting contemporary composers, we'll be performing a brand new work by our own Nick Montopoli, Tel. Tel is the result of a self-imposed challenge: to create a sparkling, splashy quartet work to showcase our 'traditional' quartet skills. The piece is far from traditional, however, featuring uncommon playing techniques and plenty of rhythmic twists and turns.”

Driven by a passion for storytelling, Invoke's performances feature original works composed by and for the group, which form a unique contemporary repertoire inspired by many different musical styles –– from minimalism, to jazz, to American fiddle tunes, and bluegrass. This appreciation for different genres and collaborations can be seen through Invoke's performance history, which includes sharing stages with some of the most acclaimed chamber groups in the country: the Westerlies, Miró and Ensō Quartets, and the U.S. Army Field Band, as well as chamber rock group San Fermin, indie group Never Shout Never, and DC beatboxer/rapper/spoons virtuoso Christylez Bacon. Iconic spaces where Invoke has performed include Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and the Green Music Center, among others.

Invoke recently marked their tenth anniversary together with Evolve & Travel, their first album on the Sono Luminus label, which was released on October 27, 2023. This new record features seven original works by the group. Each song reflects Invoke's growth as people, composers, and as friends with a rich history of shared creative experiences and personal memories.

Evolve & Travel was born out of Invoke's experience of and evolution during the pandemic and of being back on the road, traveling again. After a strenuous touring schedule from 2018 to 2020, like all other musicians in spring 2020, the members of Invoke found themselves without an agenda.

Violinist Zach Matteson summarizes the experience: "The unexpected bright side of the pandemic lockdown was an excess of time and a newfound drive to be creating music that connected with people in a virtual space on a regular basis. We dug deep to create new work at a faster pace than ever before and Evolve & Travel is a direct result of that. A lot of the new tunes have individual inspirations, but certainly you can say they express an aspect of what we were interested in during our time in lockdown -- from books that we were reading and other periods of history that we were looking back on, to a need for hope and optimism in the face of great doubt. Coming out in our tenth year together as a group, Evolve & Travel is a culmination of lessons we have learned along the way. From the straight-ahead sound of the string quartet to a blend of voice, mandolin, banjo, and strings, this album showcases the entire scope of our growth as musicians, composers, and collaborators."

With Evolve & Travel, Invoke demonstrates their well-honed ability to write and perform works that weave together threads of classical technique, folk improvisation, and musical camaraderie.

Of her piece Enigma for the Night, written when she was just 16 years old, Jocelyn Chambers explains, “It's really vulnerable and breathy and reminds me [of] car rides home with granddaddy after music school let out for the day. [It's] one of my more personal pieces.“ Osvaldo Golijov explains the contrasting ways in which one can hear and interpret Tenebrae: “I wrote Tenebrae as a consequence of witnessing two contrasting realities in a short period of time in September 2000. I was in Israel at the start of the new wave of violence that is still continuing today, and a week later I took my son to the new planetarium in New York, where we could see the Earth as a beautiful blue dot in space. I wanted to write a piece that could be listened to from different perspectives. That is, if one chooses to listen to it “from afar", the music would probably offer a "beautiful" surface but, from a metaphorically closer distance, one could hear that, beneath that surface, the music is full of pain.”

More about Invoke: Invoke was selected to be the Young Professional String Quartet in Residence at the University of Texas at Austin from 2016-2018. The group also participated in the Emerging String Quartet Program at Stanford, and was selected as an Artist in Residence at Strathmore, the Emerging Young Artist Quartet at Interlochen, and the Fellowship String Quartet at Wintergreen Performing Arts. In 2018, Invoke was named a winner of the Concert Artists Guild Victor Elmaleh Competition in New York, NY, received First Prize at the M-Prize International Chamber Arts competition in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and received First Prize in the Coltman Competition in Austin, Texas.

Invoke's discography includes their debut album, Souls in the Mud (2015), featuring works by composer Danny Clay as well as original works composed by the group; Furious Creek (2018), featuring original compositions and arrangements; and Fantastic Planet (2021), an original soundtrack composed by the group inspired by the 1973 French animated feature. Fantastic Planet is a companion album to their summer 2019 commission by the Austin Chamber Music Festival. The album features Invoke's standard instrumentation as well as the addition of the electric cello and the igil, a horsehead fiddle from Tuva, Siberia.

Invoke has performed and recorded numerous world performers, including works by Joseph C. Phillips Jr., Armando Bayolo, and Geoff Sheil. The group's recording credits appear on bassist/composer Ethan Foote's solo album Fields Burning, singer/songwriter Marian McLaughlin's Spirit House, jazz/soul singer Rochelle Rice's EP Wonder, and many more.

About Concerts by the Pond: Inspired by our beautifully restored church and our intimate, historic, and scenic venue, Concerts by the Pond provides diverse programming and innovative live performances of classical, contemporary, and liturgical music, which, coupled with dynamic education programs, creates a sense of discovery and community within our St. John's parish and the citizenry of Cold Spring Harbor and surrounding region. Celebrating our 10th Anniversary Season, Concerts by the Pond is broadening our range of live chamber music performances. The expanded six-concert season is packed full of award-winning artists offering a wide range of musical styles ranging from traditional classical music to contemporary, folk, and jazz.

Concert details:



Who: Invoke

Presented by Concerts by the Pond

What: Original Music by Invoke Plus Enigma for the Night by Jocelyn C. Chambers and Tenebrae by Osvaldo Golijov

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 8pm

Where: St. John's Episcopal Church 1670 NY-25A Cold Spring Harbor, NY 11724

Tickets and information: www.stjcsh.org/invoke/