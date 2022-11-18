Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Monica Arnó And Brian Cheney Star In Plainfield Symphony's Pops Concert LIFE IS A CABARET

The program will include works by Andrew Lloyd Weber, George Gershwin, Kurt Weill, Cole Porter and more.

Nov. 18, 2022  

Monica Arnó And Brian Cheney Star In Plainfield Symphony's Pops Concert LIFE IS A CABARET

On Saturday, November 19th at 7pm acclaimed Conductor and Music Director Charles Prince leads the Plainfield Symphony in the audience favorite Pops Concert, entitled "Life is a Cabaret". The program will include works by Andrew Lloyd Weber, George Gershwin, Kurt Weill, Cole Porter and more.

Cabaret and Operetta artist Monica Arnó has performed sold out concerts throughout Europe in musicals and plays such as: Rocky Horror; Cabaret; Little Shop of Horrors; My One and Only; Man of La Mancha; High Society; Sweeney Todd; Der gute Mensch von Sezuan; Schweijk; Gewalt im Spiel; Lola Blau, and The Owl and the Pussycat, among others. Arnó has also created her own one-woman shows and programs about various luminaries such as Ralph Benatzky, Jacques Brel, Edith Piaf, and Frieda Kahlo. In his autobiography, the revered Austrian composer/satirist George Kreisler cited Monica Arnó as the greatest interpreter of his songs.

Hailed by KUSC Los Angeles as the "next great tenor", Brian Cheney, protégé of legendary tenor Jerry Hadley, has gained international acclaim for his versatility as a true crossover artist. Equally at home in both Musical Theater and Classical genres, Brian is the ideal performing artist as evidenced during his National Philharmonic debut performance of a concert celebrating the music of Leonard Bernstein: "Cheney is a sultry tenor who excelled with the operatic and jazz stylings of 'Mass' and the traditional musical theatre sound of 'West Side Story' and 'Candide.' His ability to switch genre so effortlessly was astonishing and his performance of "Maria" was riveting." (MD Theatre Guide)

Cheney recently made his Television debut guest starring in Ryan Murphy's new season of American Horror Story on FX.

Protégé of Leonard Bernstein and son of Broadway legend Hal Prince, Conductor Charles Prince has triumphed in multiple musical worlds in both North America and Europe. He has led a wide range of international orchestras from the Moscow Symphony to the WDR Orchestra in Cologne and Essen, Germany, as well as the Munich Philharmonic and orchestras in Switzerland, Austria, Finland and Bulgaria.

Tickets for this event can be found at https://www.plainfieldsymphony.org/ or stream the concert live Plainfield Symphony "Life is a Cabaret".



Skip Wilkins And Dan Wilkins Quartets IN THE STARS Out Now Via Deer Head Records Photo
Skip Wilkins And Dan Wilkins Quartet's IN THE STARS Out Now Via Deer Head Records
Veteran pianist and composer Skip Wilkins has released In the Stars, his new album with long-standing jazz quartet the Skip & Dan Wilkins Quartet.
Young Peoples Chorus Of New York City To Present A VERY MERRY NEW YORK Next Month Photo
Young People's Chorus Of New York City To Present A VERY MERRY NEW YORK Next Month
In one of New York's jolliest musical celebrations of the holiday season, the Young People's Chorus of New York City (YPC), under the direction of YPC Artistic Director/Founder Francisco J. Núñez and Creative Director Elizabeth Núñez, will spread the joy of the season with “A Very Merry New York,” its 2022 winter holiday concert to be held in Lincoln Center's newly reimagined David Geffen Hall on Sunday, December 11 at 5 p.m.
American Composers Orchestra Fosters Creation Of New Orchestral Music With EarShot Reading Photo
American Composers Orchestra Fosters Creation Of New Orchestral Music With EarShot Readings
American Composers Orchestra (ACO) continues its commitment to the creation and development of new orchestra music, and to the next generation of composers, through its spring 2023 EarShot Readings program.
Edmonton Chamber Music Society Presents Maxwell Quartet And Stewart Goodyear, January 6 Photo
Edmonton Chamber Music Society Presents Maxwell Quartet And Stewart Goodyear, January 6
Edmonton Chamber Music Society (ECMS) welcomes the new year with Maxwell Quartet and Stewart Goodyear, January 6, 2023 at Robertson-Wesley Church (10209 123 street), at 7:30 PM.

More Hot Stories For You


Skip Wilkins And Dan Wilkins Quartet's IN THE STARS Out Now Via Deer Head RecordsSkip Wilkins And Dan Wilkins Quartet's IN THE STARS Out Now Via Deer Head Records
November 18, 2022

Veteran pianist and composer Skip Wilkins has released In the Stars, his new album with long-standing jazz quartet the Skip & Dan Wilkins Quartet.
Young People's Chorus Of New York City To Present A VERY MERRY NEW YORK Next MonthYoung People's Chorus Of New York City To Present A VERY MERRY NEW YORK Next Month
November 18, 2022

In one of New York's jolliest musical celebrations of the holiday season, the Young People's Chorus of New York City (YPC), under the direction of YPC Artistic Director/Founder Francisco J. Núñez and Creative Director Elizabeth Núñez, will spread the joy of the season with “A Very Merry New York,” its 2022 winter holiday concert to be held in Lincoln Center's newly reimagined David Geffen Hall on Sunday, December 11 at 5 p.m.
American Composers Orchestra Fosters Creation Of New Orchestral Music With EarShot ReadingsAmerican Composers Orchestra Fosters Creation Of New Orchestral Music With EarShot Readings
November 18, 2022

American Composers Orchestra (ACO) continues its commitment to the creation and development of new orchestra music, and to the next generation of composers, through its spring 2023 EarShot Readings program.
Edmonton Chamber Music Society Presents Maxwell Quartet And Stewart Goodyear, January 6Edmonton Chamber Music Society Presents Maxwell Quartet And Stewart Goodyear, January 6
November 17, 2022

Edmonton Chamber Music Society (ECMS) welcomes the new year with Maxwell Quartet and Stewart Goodyear, January 6, 2023 at Robertson-Wesley Church (10209 123 street), at 7:30 PM.
Boston Baroque Publishes Editions, Cadenzas, & Ornaments By Martin PearlmanBoston Baroque Publishes Editions, Cadenzas, & Ornaments By Martin Pearlman
November 17, 2022

Boston Baroque will add to its Resource Library five performing and critical editions, as well as cadenzas and ornamentation for various works, all created by Founding Music Director Martin Pearlman. These additions to the Resource Library represent a significant contribution to the early music field.