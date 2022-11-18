Monica Arnó And Brian Cheney Star In Plainfield Symphony's Pops Concert LIFE IS A CABARET

On Saturday, November 19th at 7pm acclaimed Conductor and Music Director Charles Prince leads the Plainfield Symphony in the audience favorite Pops Concert, entitled "Life is a Cabaret". The program will include works by Andrew Lloyd Weber, George Gershwin, Kurt Weill, Cole Porter and more.

Cabaret and Operetta artist Monica Arnó has performed sold out concerts throughout Europe in musicals and plays such as: Rocky Horror; Cabaret; Little Shop of Horrors; My One and Only; Man of La Mancha; High Society; Sweeney Todd; Der gute Mensch von Sezuan; Schweijk; Gewalt im Spiel; Lola Blau, and The Owl and the Pussycat, among others. Arnó has also created her own one-woman shows and programs about various luminaries such as Ralph Benatzky, Jacques Brel, Edith Piaf, and Frieda Kahlo. In his autobiography, the revered Austrian composer/satirist George Kreisler cited Monica Arnó as the greatest interpreter of his songs.

Hailed by KUSC Los Angeles as the "next great tenor", Brian Cheney, protégé of legendary tenor Jerry Hadley, has gained international acclaim for his versatility as a true crossover artist. Equally at home in both Musical Theater and Classical genres, Brian is the ideal performing artist as evidenced during his National Philharmonic debut performance of a concert celebrating the music of Leonard Bernstein: "Cheney is a sultry tenor who excelled with the operatic and jazz stylings of 'Mass' and the traditional musical theatre sound of 'West Side Story' and 'Candide.' His ability to switch genre so effortlessly was astonishing and his performance of "Maria" was riveting." (MD Theatre Guide)

Cheney recently made his Television debut guest starring in Ryan Murphy's new season of American Horror Story on FX.

Protégé of Leonard Bernstein and son of Broadway legend Hal Prince, Conductor Charles Prince has triumphed in multiple musical worlds in both North America and Europe. He has led a wide range of international orchestras from the Moscow Symphony to the WDR Orchestra in Cologne and Essen, Germany, as well as the Munich Philharmonic and orchestras in Switzerland, Austria, Finland and Bulgaria.

Tickets for this event can be found at https://www.plainfieldsymphony.org/ or stream the concert live Plainfield Symphony "Life is a Cabaret".