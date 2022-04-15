May's Guest Soloist Rachel Barton Pine Performs Vancouver Symphony Debut After A 12-Month Postponement

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra concludes an exciting season of in-person and live streamed performances May 2022 with virtuoso violinist Rachel Barton Pine. Originally scheduled for May 2021, this greatly anticipated program features Pine performing Korngold's most beloved work: his lush and complex Violin Concerto, under the baton of Maestro Salvador Brotons.

Pine regularly performs with the world's leading orchestras and has a prolific discography of 39 recordings including violin concertos by Elgar, Brahms, Bach, and many more. Often performing many of her own arrangements, Pine became the only living artist and first woman in Carl Fisher's Masters collection with the publication of The Rachel Barton Pine Collection.

This incredible program will also include Chadwick's Rip Van Winkle Overture, a delightful work of Americana, and Glazunov's sprightly yet powerful Symphony No. 5.

Tickets to both performances are available through the VSO website, or by phone at 360-735-7278. Every ticket can be used for in-person attendance or to watch live online through the Virtual Concert Hall on the VSO website.

The Saturday performance will begin at 7:00pm, with the celebrated VSO pre-concert show Da Capo, hosted by VSO Podcast host Ashley Johnson and VSO trombonist Greg Scholl, airing only on the live stream at 6:30pm. During intermission the live stream will feature special video programming. The Sunday performance will begin at 3:00pm, with the virtual live stream programming beginning at 2:30. In person audiences can attend a pre-concert talk with Greg Scholl one hour prior to the concert start time.

All ticket holders will receive a secure email link on Friday, May 20 providing access to the live stream performances.

Our tech support team will be on standby to assist you if you have any issues logging in during the performances.

Violinist Rachel Barton Pine has an extraordinary ability to connect with people. A leading interpreter of classic and contemporary works, her performances combine her gift for emotional communication and her fascination with research. She plays with passion and conviction, thrilling audiences with her dazzling technique, lustrous tone, and infectious joy in music-making.



This season Pine will offer the world premiere of "Violin Concerto No. 2," written for her by Billy Childs and co-commissioned by the Grant Park Music Festival, the Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra, the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra, and the Interlochen Orchestra. She'll solo with the Chicago Symphony, the Mississippi Symphony, Orchestre Symphonique Quebec, the Tel Aviv Soloists, the Pacific Symphony, and Vancouver (WA) Symphony. She'll perform with Lara Downes at Ravinia, with pianist Matthew Hagle, and harpsichordist Jory Vinikour.

She has appeared with prestigious ensembles including the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Camerata Salzburg, and the Vienna and Detroit Symphony Orchestras.



Her past chart-topping albums include Dvořák and Khachaturian Violin Concertos (Royal Scottish National Orchestra, Teddy Abrams); Mozart: Complete Violin Concertos, Sinfonia Concertante (Academy of St Martin in the Fields, Sir Neville Marriner), and Bel Canto Paganini.



Pine has led the Rachel Barton Pine (RBP) Foundation which assists young artists since 2001. Over the last 20 years, the RBP Foundation's Music by Black Composers (MBC) project has collected more than 900 works by 450+ Black composers from the 18th-21st centuries, curated free repertoire directories, and published print resources.



She performs on the 1742 "ex-Bazzini ex-Soldat" Guarnerius del Gesu. rachelbartonpine.com

Maestro Salvador Brotons returns for his 31st season as Artistic Director and Conductor of the VSO. In addition to the VSO, he has been the Music Director and Conductor of the Orquestra Simfònica de les Illes Balears "Ciutat de Palma" (1997-2001, 2009-2013) and the Orquestra Sinfónica del Vallés (1997-2002). He is presently the Conductor of the Barcelona Symphonic Band. In 2005, he received the "Arts Council" award by the Clark County and The City of Vancouver as well as the Kiwanis Rose Award. He has guest conducted orchestras in countries such as the U.S., Israel, France, Germany, China, Poland, South Korea, Mexico, Uruguay, and Colombia.

The VSO, now in its 43rd season, has been a cornerstone of Southwest Washington's arts community, providing symphonic music of the highest caliber in live performances and through music education in schools, concert halls, and throughout the community. For more information, please visit vancouversymphony.org.