League of American Orchestras to Host Essentials of Orchestra Management at Juilliard
The ten-day program, running from July 21-30, 2026, is presented in collaboration with Juilliard Extension and will take place in New York at Juilliard's campus.
Thirty-six orchestra and arts professionals will participate in Essentials of Orchestra Management, the League of American Orchestras’ premier leadership development program. The ten-day program, running from July 21-30, 2026, is presented in collaboration with Juilliard Extension and will take place in New York at Juilliard’s campus at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.
America’s flagship program for early- and mid-career orchestra and arts professionals, Essentials of Orchestra Management offers a pathway to future leadership and career success; since its inception in 2000, more than 600 individuals have participated in the program. Now in its 26th year, Essentials connects, inspires, and challenges tomorrow’s leaders, providing them with the knowledge they need to enhance their careers.
Topics will include artistic planning and leadership; development, finance, and strategic planning; equity, diversity, and inclusion; education and community engagement; human resources and organizational culture; general management and governance; media, marketing, and communications; orchestra operations; negotiations; and the future of orchestras. The program also includes two Festival Orchestra of Lincoln Center concerts and a tour of David Geffen Hall, as well as peer discussions, mentoring opportunities, and social events.
This year’s program is taught and directed by a faculty comprised of expert leaders of the orchestra field and beyond, including:
Faculty Leadership:
Scott Faulkner (Faculty Director), Principal Bassist, Reno Philharmonic and Reno Chamber Orchestra; Former Executive Director, Reno Chamber Orchestra; Director, League Alumni Network
Laura Reynolds, Vice President, Impact and Innovation, San Diego Symphony
John McCann, Founder and President, Partners in Performance
League Leadership:
Simon Woods, President and CEO
Caen Thomason-Redus, Vice President, Inclusion and Learning
David Styers, Director, Learning and Leadership Programs
Maria Martini, Meetings Manager
Juilliard Leadership:
John-Morgan Bush, Dean of Juilliard Extension, The Juilliard School
Guest Faculty to include:
Lisa Brown Alexander, Chief Executive Officer, LBA Holdings, and Founder, Nonprofit HR
Jennifer Barlament, Executive Director, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
Michelle Miller Burns, President and CEO, Dallas Symphony Orchestra
Vince Ford, Senior Vice President, Digital Strategy and Innovation, Curtis Institute of Music
Mieko Hatano, Chief Executive Officer, Oakland Symphony
Christopher Harrington, President and CEO, Ordway Center for the Performing Arts
Christina Littlejohn, Chief Executive Officer, Arkansas Symphony Orchestra
Katie McGuinness, Chief Artistic Officer, Dallas Symphony Orchestra
Denise McGovern, former Vice President of Communications and Media, Dallas Symphony Orchestra
Anwar Nasir, Executive Director, Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra
Heather Noonan, Vice President, Advocacy, League of American Orchestras
Jessica Phillips, Musician, Metropolitan Opera
Faith Raiguel, Former CFO, LA Opera; Board Member, Ojai Music Festival; Board Member, Silk Road
Paul Scarbrough, Principal, Akustiks, LLC
Jessica Schmidt, Principal Consultant, Orchestrate Inclusion
Alexa Smith, Associate Artistic Director, The Public Theater
Michelle Zwi, Director of Orchestra Operations and Touring, Philadelphia Orchestra
The 2026 Essentials of Orchestra Management cohort is comprised of professionals working at American and international orchestras, conservatories, and arts organizations, as well as career-changers interested in exploring orchestra management positions. Participants include:
Andrew Angelos, Operations and Personnel Manager, Third Horn, Spokane Symphony
Hannah Beaudry, Director of Institutional Partnerships, The Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic
Tamara Calder, Artist Relations Coordinator, San Francisco Symphony
Brianna Cantwell, Executive Director, Piedmont Wind Symphony
Amanda Chipchase, Director of Operations, Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra
Mariel Christiana, Corporate and Foundation Relations Manager, Hartford Symphony Orchestra
Richard Chwastiak, Director, Cape Symphony Presents
David Clemmer, Conductor, Author, and Arts Entrepreneur; Host, CommonTime Podcast
Marian Gutierrez Curiel, Community Orchestra Manager and Manager of Community Engagement, BRAVO Youth Orchestras, and Conductor, Metropolitan Youth Symphony
Linda Insook Diaz, Programming and Venue Operations Executive Assistant, Los Angeles Philharmonic
Kate Dreyfuss, Director of Communications, New Music USA
Margaret Eronimous, Director of Artistic Operations, The Knights
Peter Ferretti, Executive Director, Salisbury Symphony Orchestra
Danielle Gardner, Education and Community Coordinator, Orchestra of St. Luke’s
Maddie Helbling, Director of Education and Community Partnerships, Knoxville Symphony Orchestra
Blake Helis, Production Manager, Memphis Symphony Orchestra
Elisha Johnson, Director of Marketing, Arkansas Symphony Orchestra
David Kaliser, VP of Marketing and Audience Experience, The Florida Orchestra
Grace Kim, Manager of Artistic Operations, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra
Kari Kistler, Oboe and English Horn
Nicholas Kohn, General Manager, Symphony Arlington
Fernanda Lastra, Conductor
Cullan Lucas, Artistic and Executive Director, Driftless Urban Orchestra
Norman Menzales, Marketing and Community Engagement Director, Fort Collins Symphony
Marcus Mizelle, Director of Venue Operations, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
Hayley Murks-Abdikadirova, Program Director of the Longy Side-by-Side Orchestra, The Longy School of Music of Bard College
Amy Noon, Music Director, Jefferson County Public Schools
Patrick O’Brien, Development Officer, The Cleveland Orchestra
Diego Plata, Orchestra Operations Manager, San Diego Symphony
Jazmine Rampas, Co-Founder, Off-Key Orchestra, and Audience and Patron Manager, Salastina
Preston Ratliff, Education Programs Coordinator, Oklahoma City Philharmonic
Maya Reilly, Operations Manager, Community Engagement and Career Services, The Juilliard School
Harold Rivas, Teaching Artist (Orchestra Conductor), Miami Music Project
Timo Schmeichel, Principal Percussionist of the Staatskapelle Weimar, Deutsches Nationaltheater Weimar (Germany)
Grace Venner, Manager of Artistic Planning, Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra
Lily Whiteman, Programs Manager, Education and Community Engagement, Albany Symphony