NIMRODS: Green Day Stages Surprise Comic-Con Pop-Up for Upcoming Film

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Green Day staged a surprise pop-up at Petco Park during San Diego Comic-Con on July 25, drawing a large crowd ahead of the upcoming comedy film NIMRODS. Billie Joe Armstrong performed from the roof of an ice cream truck while bandmates Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool, along with writer-director Lee Kirk and cast members Mason Thames and Jenna Fischer, distributed themed ice cream and movie merchandise to attendees. NIMRODS is set to open exclusively in theaters on August 14 through Inaugural Entertainment and Live Nation Studios.

Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/January Images, Inaugural Entertainment

ABOUT NIMRODS

When Tommy receives a phone call inviting his band to open for Green Day on New Years Eve, he doesn't realize it's an elaborate prank by his older brother, Wayne. Desperate to believe his life is about to change, Tommy steals Wayne's car and begins driving his band from Kansas City to Los Angeles, hell bent on getting there in three days. What follows is a rowdy and uproarious road trip across America, inspired by Green Day's early days of touring in a van, years before the release of their breakout record Dookie.

CAST

The star-studded cast includes Mason Thames, Mckenna Grace, Kylr Coffman, Ryan Foust, Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, Keen Ruffalo, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Fred Armisen, Bobby Lee and Sean Gunn.

CREDITS

Director and writer Lee Kirk, producers Tim Perell for Process, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool. Ryan Kroft and Michael Rapino for Live Nation Studios and Jonathan Daniel are executive producers.

ABOUT INAUGURAL ENTERTAINMENT

Inaugural Entertainment is a full-service film distribution and releasing company focused on bringing compelling stories to audiences across theatrical, digital, and global platforms. The company provides a comprehensive range of services, including theatrical distribution, PVOD, TVOD, SVOD, AVOD, airline and hospitality distribution, as well as marketing and P&A strategy.

Led by industry veterans with decades of experience connecting films with audiences, Inaugural Entertainment works closely with filmmakers and producers to craft release strategies that maximize a film's reach and impact.

For more information, visit www.inauguralfilms.com.

The film's soundtrack, featuring 22 Green Day songs spanning the band's career, is set for release on July 31. BroadwayWorld previously covered the soundtrack announcement in more detail: Green Day Details NIMRODS Soundtrack Featuring New and Fan-Favorite Tracks.



Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/January Images, Inaugural Entertainment

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