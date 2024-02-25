Ku-ring-gai Philharmonic Orchestra Will Perform Gustav Mahler's 'Resurrection' This March

Ku-ring-gai Philharmonic Orchestra is set to perform Gustav Mahler's colossal Symphony no. 2, the ‘Resurrection' this March at Sydney's Concourse Auditorium in Chatswood.



With KPO's Artistic Director Paul Terracini conducting more than 90 musicians, the concert will also feature the massed voices of the Willoughby Symphony Choir as well as Opera Australia soloists, Imogen-Faith Malfitano and Celeste Haworth.

“Almost 200 performers in all… The Resurrection is massive!” says Paul.

The Orchestra, now in its 53rd year, performs with outstanding Australian artists as well as nurturing outstanding up-and-coming local musicians and composers.

Mahler composed his second symphony between 1888 and 1894. It was one of the most popular works during his lifetime and for more than 125 years since has been performed to acclaim throughout the world.



Mahler 2 is the second of his so-called ‘Wunderhorn Symphonies' - due to the inspiration he derived, directly and indirectly, from Das Knaben Wunderhorn, the collection of German language poetry that exerted considerable influence on Austrian and German artists in the late 19th century.

As the title suggests, the second symphony's central theme is life and death, in particular, life after death.

The first movement was originally a tone poem named 'Totenfeier' (Funeral Rites), written in 1888.

Five years later Mahler composed the second and third movements of what was by then destined to be a large-scale symphony.

The fourth movement, featuring contralto soloist, employs a wunderhorn text concerning the struggle for faith.

For the fifth, and last, movement, which adds soprano soloist and mixed chorus,

he found inspiration in the poem, 'Die Auferstehung' (The Resurrection), by Friederich Klopstock, that he heard at the funeral of Hans von Bülow.

Mahler then added some text of his own to complete the work.



Ku-ring-gai Philharmonic Orchestra presents MAHLER: Symphony No. 2 The Resurrection

Sunday 17 March, 3:00pm, The Concourse, 409 Victoria Ave, Chatswood

Conductor: Paul Terracini, Soloists: Imogen-Faith Malfitano, soprano; Celeste Haworth, mezzo-soprano; Willoughby Symphony Choir

Tickets: Standard $55 | Concession $45 | Junior/Child $20 | Family (4 tickets, max 2 adults) $125

Bookings at the button below, in person at The Concourse or phone Ticketek 1300 795 012