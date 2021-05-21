Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kronos Festival Presents Ellen Reid SOUNDWALK In Golden Gate Park

Created by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and sound artist Ellen Reid, the experience is guided by the listener: the path chosen dictates the music heard.

May. 21, 2021  

Kronos Festival Presents Ellen Reid SOUNDWALK In Golden Gate Park

KRONOS FESTIVAL, in association with the McEvoy Foundation for the Arts, will present Ellen Reid SOUNDWALK. Launching June 12 in Golden Gate Park, SOUNDWALK is a free, GPS-enabled work of public art that uses music to illuminate the natural environment.

Created by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and sound artist Ellen Reid, the experience is guided by the listener: the path chosen dictates the music heard. After downloading a free app, the user's journey is dictated by location, triggering a live, overlapping mix of musical motifs and works performed by Kronos Quartet and other musicians, all recorded from home in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown. The music is carefully curated to harmonize with the park's landscape and attractions with musical "easter eggs" hidden throughout. No two visits will be exactly the same.

Conceived prior to but created during the pandemic, SOUNDWALK encourages calm reflection and introspection. "I hope SOUNDWALK will inspire us and make us feel connected to something larger than ourselves," says Reid. "It is meant to serve as artistic nourishment - a place to recharge, reconnect, and re-energize."

SOUNDWALK can be experienced while following social distancing guidelines and will remain accessible in Golden Gate Park until 2023. Other editions of SOUNDWALK have launched in New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and other locations across the country.

SOUNDWALK in Golden Gate Park will launch as part of KRONOS FESTIVAL, a program of the Kronos Performing Arts Association. The festival takes place June 11-18 and expands Kronos' annual San Francisco-based event into the virtual sphere with eight exciting online presentations, including ten world premieres. Details are available at kronosquartet.org/kronos-festival-2021/

SOUNDWALK app is available at: ellenreidsoundwalk.com/download


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories
VIDEO: Go Inside NY Phil Bandwagon 2s Second Week Performances Photo

VIDEO: Go Inside NY Phil Bandwagon 2's Second Week Performances

Vancouver Symphony Premieres Vivian Fungs Flute Concerto STORM WITHIN Photo

Vancouver Symphony Premieres Vivian Fung's Flute Concerto STORM WITHIN

Palm Beach Symphony Announces 21-22 Masterworks Series Season Photo

Palm Beach Symphony Announces 21-22 Masterworks Series Season

Vancouver Symphony to Premiere Vivian Fungs Flute Concerto Storm Within Photo

Vancouver Symphony to Premiere Vivian Fung's Flute Concerto 'Storm Within'


More Hot Stories For You

  • Hi Jakarta Production Opens Registration For Junior Musical Experience
  • Hi Jakarta Production Announces Youth Internship Program
  • Hi Jakarta Production Seeks Vocal, Drama, and Dance Teachers as Well as Interns
  • Winners Announced For Hi Jakarta Production's TikTok Challenge