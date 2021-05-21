Kronos Festival Presents Ellen Reid SOUNDWALK In Golden Gate Park

KRONOS FESTIVAL, in association with the McEvoy Foundation for the Arts, will present Ellen Reid SOUNDWALK. Launching June 12 in Golden Gate Park, SOUNDWALK is a free, GPS-enabled work of public art that uses music to illuminate the natural environment.

Created by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and sound artist Ellen Reid, the experience is guided by the listener: the path chosen dictates the music heard. After downloading a free app, the user's journey is dictated by location, triggering a live, overlapping mix of musical motifs and works performed by Kronos Quartet and other musicians, all recorded from home in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown. The music is carefully curated to harmonize with the park's landscape and attractions with musical "easter eggs" hidden throughout. No two visits will be exactly the same.

Conceived prior to but created during the pandemic, SOUNDWALK encourages calm reflection and introspection. "I hope SOUNDWALK will inspire us and make us feel connected to something larger than ourselves," says Reid. "It is meant to serve as artistic nourishment - a place to recharge, reconnect, and re-energize."

SOUNDWALK can be experienced while following social distancing guidelines and will remain accessible in Golden Gate Park until 2023. Other editions of SOUNDWALK have launched in New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and other locations across the country.

SOUNDWALK in Golden Gate Park will launch as part of KRONOS FESTIVAL, a program of the Kronos Performing Arts Association. The festival takes place June 11-18 and expands Kronos' annual San Francisco-based event into the virtual sphere with eight exciting online presentations, including ten world premieres. Details are available at kronosquartet.org/kronos-festival-2021/

SOUNDWALK app is available at: ellenreidsoundwalk.com/download